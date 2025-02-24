‘Captain America: Brave New World’ faces the inevitable after box office plummets as toxic word of mouth spreads

Marvel might not be feeling quite so brave about Captain America: Brave New World right now after its second weekend in theaters suffered from a precipitous drop in ticket sales. And considering the latest humiliation heaped about the beleaguered would-be blockbuster, it’s no mystery what’s caused the box office to bottom out so quickly.

The numbers are in (via Variety) and Brave New World officially brought in just $28 million across this past weekend, which marks a significant drop from the $100 million haul it earned across the extended Valentine’s Day/President’s Day weekend that served as its grand opening. That means the film has suffered a 68% plummet from one weekend to the next. That’s despite not encountering any stiff competition — #2 at the domestic box office was horror-comedy The Monkey, which swung its way to $14.2 million.

That may sound disastrous but, believe it or not, that’s not the biggest drop-off an MCU stinker has suffered from in recent years. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lost a full 70% of ticket sales in its second weekend when it opened back in Feb. 2023, blowing a gasket in the MCU machine that it hasn’t really recovered from since. Not that such a drop was even uncommon before this. Both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder likewise suffered from 67% drop-offs back in 2022.

That said, those latter two movies had heftier opening weekends to begin with — Love and Thunder‘s $760 million worldwide total is likely beyond Brave New World, and Doctor Strange 2‘s $956 million cume certainly is. Cap 4‘s global gross so far is around $289 million, but numbers are only going to decrease from here on out. With any luck, though, it should still cross the $400 million mark it reportedly needs to break even.

It’s no surprise that Brave New World has ended up facing a box office implosion that’s almost as bad as Quantumania and worse than Love and Thunder and Multiverse of Madness. The poor reviews it faced upon release were always likely to infect its performance as poor word of mouth got around. That said, it did initially seem like fans were going to be kinder to it than critics… and then its CinemaScore rating came out. The Anthony Mackie vehicle has been awarded a B Minus on the platform. While that might not sound too bad, thanks to CinemaScore’s typically very generous grading system that makes it the lowest-graded MCU movie to date.

At this point, Brave New World may be something of a lost cause, with Marvel now likely pinning its hopes on this May’s Thunderbolts* instead (although this July’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps is definitely the studio’s best shot at recapturing the glory of last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine). On the plus side, at least it has already passed what mega-bomb The Marvels managed in its entire theatrical run, despite facing an even more brutal Rotten Tomatoes score.

Like Thanos, a steep second-weekend slip at the box office was inevitable for Brave New World, although even Thanos would’ve been kinder — at least he only obliterates 50%, not 68%.