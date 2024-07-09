Could ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ secretly introduce Wade Wilson’s real nemesis?

July is finally here, and the Deadpool & Wolverine hype train is picking up steam. After tons of rumors and even more theories, the movie is all set to shock audiences with unexpected cameos and plot twists. But could it introduce Deadpool’s true nemesis?

Judging by the trailers, the main villain of the movie will be Cassandra Nova, Charles Xavier’s twin sister. This is her first live action appearance and her motivations and past are still a mystery.

However, as the release looms closer fans are wondering whether Deadpool’s true nemesis from the comic books will appear. This villain wasn’t introduced or even mentioned at all previously, but with the third film in the trilogy coming up, it’s tough to think of a better opportunity.

Who is Deadpool’s true nemesis?

Okay, so hear me out. Deadpool’s biggest rival in the comics is…Wade Winston Wilson. And no, I’m not talking about his inner demons, mirror reflection, or anything, but about a mysterious character who’s also claimed that name, but otherwise goes by “T-Ray”.

In the comics, T-Ray was once living a happily ever after life with his wife Mercedes, until they took care of a dangerous young boy named Jack. This boy was apparently a young Deadpool, though this has been more implied than confirmed. Jack killed Mercedes, wounded T-Ray, and stole the identity of “Wade Wilson” so whoever was chasing him couldn’t find him.

Focused on revenge, T-Ray asked the group who was chasing Jack to train him, and they did. In the meantime, T-Ray traveled to Japan, where he became a sorcerer, expanding his already-stacked CV form to become Deadpool’s villain. The two repeatedly fought, with T-Ray at one point resurrecting his arch nemesis as a favor for Thanos, who was annoyed that Death had the hots for Deadpool. T-Ray granted Deadpool the “curse” of immortality, putting his bony lover forever out of his reach.

Will T-Ray appear in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Now, will T-Ray make an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine? The truth is, no one knows, and we will find out when the movie hits cinemas.

On one hand, why not? Wolverine will be fighting his archnemesis in the form of Sabretooth, which is something fans have waited for years. Even Ryan Reynolds’ Wilson jokes about this in one of the trailers. So if Shawn Levy wanted to put both heroes against their respective biggest rivals, T-Ray may arrive out of nowhere and take on Deadpool. Every buddy cop movie loves some two-versus-two action, so why would this one be different?

We’ll know more about the movie when it finally premieres in theaters on July 26.

