Cynthia Erivo, Ayo Edebiri, and every actor rumored for Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot so far

The X-Men are coming… Eventually! Right now, Marvel is focused on factoring the Fantastic Four into the MCU, a plotline that will kick off in this summer’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps and then continue in Avengers: Doomsday when the foursome encounter their nemesis, Doctor Doom. After that, it’ll finally be time for the Children of the Atom to take charge — rumors have long stated that the Multiverse Saga will be followed by the Mutant Saga.

As things currently stand, screenwriter Michael Lesslie is the only creative officially connected to the incoming X-Men reboot, but enough reports have been swirling lately to suggest Marvel is ramping things up behind the scenes. A recent rumor claimed that Kevin Feige isn’t letting go of recent returnees the Russos after Secret Wars and has signed them up to “oversee” the new X-Men (presumably in a producing capacity rather than directing).

When it comes to the cast, it’s too soon to tell, but numerous actors have already been linked to certain characters, thereby whetting our appetites for what the MCU’s own X-Men line-up might look like. These are just rumors, but who knows, maybe when it comes time for Feige to use Cerebro to cast the film he’ll track down some of these talents. To us, our X-Men?

Cynthia Erivo (Storm)

Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images

In the wake of Wicked Mania, Cynthia Erivo was rumored to have “actual interest” in playing Storm in Marvel’s X-Men reboot. This was ultimately proven true when the Elphaba actress admitted as much in a recent interview. “I really want to play Storm,” Erivo said, unequivocally. “I know it sounds frivolous, but I think we haven’t uncovered how grand she is and all of that inner turmoil that she has. So I think there’s a world in which we could do something with that.” If you care to find her, look to the thunderous skies.

Ayo Edebiri (Storm)

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

On the other hand, Marvel reportedly isn’t putting all its Ororo Munroe eggs in one actress, as at least two more stars have been rumored to be in the running for the coveted role. Erivo had better watch out because The Bear veteran and all-round Irish icon Ayo Edebiri has also been said to be circling the character. Interestingly, Edebiri was originally cast in Thunderbolts* before the 2023 strikes delays caused her to, well, bolt.

DeWanda Wise (Storm)

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

And that’s still not it for Storm contenders. Much like Edebiri, DeWanda Wise is another one that got away from the MCU, as Wise was originally hired as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel before scheduling conflicts meant she had to cede the role to Lashana Lynch. Could the Jurassic World: Dominion actress make her belated Marvel debut as Storm, or will Erivo or Edebiri (or someone unknown) beat her to it?

Sadie Sink (Jean Grey)

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Outside of David Harbour, it’s surprising that none of the mega-popular Stranger Things cast have ended up in the MCU to date, so in many ways it would make sense for Marvel to snap up Sadie Sink for its X-Men movie as soon as she wraps the final season of the Netflix hit. Sink would be a very obvious casting for a young Jean Grey, however, so this particular rumor may well be more fan-cast fiction than fact.

Jack Champion (Cyclops)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Fun fact: Avatar: The Way of Water and Scream VII star Jack Champion has already appeared in the MCU… In Avengers: Endgame, he’s credited for the all-important role of “Kid on Bike.” Maybe in a few years, fans will be bugging Feige to retcon this bicycling boy as a young Scott Summers, assuming this rumor he could be playing Cyclops really is true.

Harris Dickinson (Cyclops)

Image via 3000 Pictures

On the other hand, Harris Dickinson is also said to be in reaching distance of donning Cyke’s visor. The Iron Claw actor certainly would fit the more traditional look and build of the X-Mean’s field leader, but it should be pointed out that the scoopers are having a civil war over his potential MCU involvement — with some saying he is in the running and others saying he’s not — so take an extra big pinch of salt when it comes to this one.

Gambit (Unknown)

Photo via Marvel Studios/Ryan Reynolds

Bad news, Channing Tatum lovers, it seems Marvel isn’t interested in bringing the Deadpool & Wolverine favorite back to play the prime Gambit in the MCU. Insider Daniel Richtman reports that the studio is opening the doors to casting a new actor as Remy LeBeau. If that’s true, someone is about to make a name for themselves here.

Kitty Pryde (Unknown)

Image via Marvel Comics

The same source likewise claims that Marvel is in the process of casting the part of Kitty Pryde. It’s about time that Shadowcat came back to the big screen, as we haven’t seen Kitty in live-action since 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, but it’s currently anyone’s guess who could play her. Personal request: Marvel, if Kitty’s pet dragon Lockheed could join her this time that would be fab (Lockheed didn’t deserve to get trapped in The New Mutants).

