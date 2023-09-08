‘Daredevil: Born Again’ rumored casting details hint at an unexpected connection between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk

The more we learn about the upcoming Disney Plus series, the more Daredevil: Born Again sounds like it’s going to be every bit as dramatic and shocking as the OG Netflix series.

According to Twitter account CanWeGetSomeToast, sources have claimed that actress Margarita Levieva, has been cast as the latest love interest for Matt Murdock. She’s known mostly for her role in Adventureland as well as roles in drama series like Litvinenko. This kind of explains why Disney never brought back Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, but still, it would have been nice to have seen her and Foggy again, even if it were just small roles.

Levieva will be playing Heather Glenn, a character with a very depressing story in the comics. When originally introduced her character was a socialite who loved to party and drink and she was never given much more than just being Matt Murdock’s girlfriend. Her impact on the story wasn’t too great either and eventually, she was written out in the saddest way possible. However, it seems that Marvel Studios is going to give her a bit more to do this time around, especially when you consider her connection to Wilson Fisk.

As per the tweet from CanWeGetSomeToast, Levieva’s version of Heather is a couples therapist, and in a twist straight out of some cheesy daytime soap opera, it turns out that the couple she is counseling is none other than Wilson and Vanessa Fisk. Apparently, the stress of running for Mayor of New York City has resulted in a strain on the evil lover’s relationship.

That sucks for Matt considering how he and Fisk are sworn enemies. Also, his girlfriend regularly visiting the Fisk household could put her in extreme danger if Kingpin figures out that she is connected to Matt. Of course, it’s perfect drama and tension that should make this latest season of Daredevil one of the most riveting yet.

The fan response to the news was varied but most were excited by the idea, professing their excitement to see where Feige takes the story.

Can’t wait for Matt to find this shit out

I can’t wait to see what Feige does with this show

This might be a hot take, but I was never really a massive fan of Karen and Matt as a couple. They had their moments, but I’m totally open to love interest for him. The other details have me very intrigued. Part of me always suspected that Fisk and Vanessa would have issues.

Whether the new series is able to deliver on the hype that is slowly but surely building up remains to be seen. However, this latest piece of casting news has certainly piqued fan’s interest.