‘Deadpool is coming to town’: Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s already returning as Wade Wilson for a special Christmas-themed treat

The Merc with the Mouth might already be making a surprise comeback to the MCU. We knew the barnstorming box office success of this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine would be enough to convince Marvel Studios to make further adventures for Wade Wilson a priority, but we weren’t necessarily expecting Ryan Reynolds to suit up again quite this soon.

The Canadian icon has blown fans’ minds with a couple of new Instagram pics that confirm he has just worn the Deadpool costume again for at least one day of filming on a mystery new appearance as the character. “That was fun today,” Reynolds wrote, alongside a selfie in the red and black suit, minus mask. His second pic revealed that he’s not alone in whatever this project is either, as it also features Leslie Uggams as Blind Al. “Got to see the gorgeous, legendary, one and only Leslie Uggams!” Reynolds gushed in his caption.

This is literally all we know about whatever Reynolds just filmed/is filming as Deadpool right now. From the set decoration behind the two stars in the second selfie we can at least confirm that this project appears to be Christmas-themed. Coincidence? I think NOT!

Is Ryan Reynolds shooting a Deadpool Christmas special for Disney Plus?

I know what you’re thinking, I’m thinking it too — do Reynolds’ shocking selfies mean a Deadpool Christmas special is on its way to Disney Plus this December?!

I can see it now… Deadpool Saves Christmas, in which Wade Wilson discovers the true meaning of the holidays when he rescues a surprisingly foul-mouthed Santa Claus (played by Danny DeVito) from, I don’t know, Thanos. Please, make it happen, Feige.

Alternatively, is Marvel repeating Fox’s Deadpool 2 trick? Back in 2018, Fox released a PG-13 cut of that sequel which removed all the R-rated material but added in some fresh footage and repackaged the resulting money-grabbing Frankenstein’s monster of a movie as Once Upon a Deadpool. Are we about to receive Once Upon a Deadpool & Wolverine in time for Christmas?

As much as we would love it if Deadpool got his own version of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it’s unlikely that Reynolds is working on anything too substantial. As far as we know this was only a one-day gig for the actor and Uggums, which suggests more of a brief promo video that’s a few minutes long at most. This could well be a Disney Plus short, however, perhaps to tie into the incoming release of Deadpool & Wolverine on the platform.

These days, MCU movies typically take about four months to hit streaming — for instance, the last cinematic release, The Marvels, entered theaters in November 2023 and then made it to Disney Plus in February this year. By that logic, that means we can expect D&W to drop just in time for the holidays in late November. And it looks like we’ll be getting two gifts at the same time. Thanks, Reynolds, you’re a regular Santa Claus!

