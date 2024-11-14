‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ deleted scene finally asks the X-Men question the movie didn’t dare ask, and everyone is saying the same thing

Deadpool & Wolverine is finally available to stream at your leisure on Disney Plus, and that’s not the only good news. Various deleted scenes have already materialized thanks to the earlier digital release of this summer’s superhero blockbuster, but now even more are coming out of the woodwork. The latest even goes so far as to raise a question we’ve been wondering about for a full decade.

For this one, we have Ryan Reynolds himself to thank, as the man behind the Merc with the Mouth shared this instant fan-favorite of a sequence to Instagram in the wake of the film’s streaming debut. A montage scene, the clip adds more context to Wade and Logan’s trek across the endless expanse of the Void, naturally featuring a ton more quips and jokes. These include not only a reference to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor (he actually wears hair extensions! Cheap ones!), but a hint at the doomed romance between Wolverine and Jean Grey.

“Siri, find deleted, half baked montage featuring one of the greatest bands on earth and Hugh totally nailing his four words of dialogue,” Reynolds wrote in the post description. “And do it quickly because it’ll probably be taken down for so many reasons.”

Apart from snubbing fellow Canadian icons and big Deadpool fans Nickelback — whose song, “Never Gonna Be Alone,” plays over the montage — this deleted scene actually has a secret significance to the wider X-Men lore. “I don’t wanna pry, but whatever happened between you and Jean?” Wade asks of a silent Logan. “You guys seemed so good together.”

Through this, Deadpool is finally addressing a big mystery fans have pondered ever since 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past: What exactly did happen between Logan and Jean? For those without a degree in X-Menology, here’s a quick history lesson. Wolverine himself was forced to kill Jean in X-Men: The Last Stand when she went all Dark Phoenix and he was still haunted by ghostly visions of her in The Wolverine. By the end of Future Past, however, the timeline was reset and Jean was alive again. So was Cyclops, though, so Logan was once more crushing on a married woman.

Come Logan, and we were told that all the X-Men had died again — tragically, killed by an ailing Professor X. Deadpool 3‘s Wolverine isn’t quite the same variant as the main X-Men timeline’s, but he seems to have lived a very similar life, just with all the X-Men in his world being killed by mutant-hating humans. No doubt Jean died again in both universes, but we still don’t know if she and Logan ever made it work for a while at least, or if she remained loyal to Scott in all timelines.

Either way, fans are all reacting the same way to this scene: they can’t fathom why it was deleted. “Again… Whyyyyyyyyyy?!?!?!” wrote one Instagram commenter. “We NEED a cut with all deleted scenes included!! Please & Thank you Amen.” I mean, in a world where Deadpool & Wolverine made well over $1 billion and Spider-Man: No Way Home got an extended cut released in theaters, that doesn’t sound like the craziest idea. Deadpool 3.5 for 2025 — make it happen, Kevin Feige!

