Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Wade Wilson wields two golden guns in Deadpool & Wolverine
Screenshot via Marvel Studios
Category:
Marvel

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ set a bizarre new record, and you all probably missed it

Don't worry, we didn't spot it either.
Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Aug 2, 2024 08:19 am

Most of those who saw Deadpool & Wolverine would agree it’s a blast. It finds the perfect balance between cameos and superhero action sequences. But amidst all that, it also broke a record that no one seemed to notice.

Recommended Videos

Is it surprising at all to have Deadpool & Wolverine breaking records? Depends on which one. It was officially the largest R-rated global opening ever, but that’s not what we’re here to talk about.. Because, it turns out that in Deadpool & Wolverine the word “f**k” is used 118 times, while the previous record was held by the second part in the series, with 90 f-cuss words.

It should be all but surprising to see Deadpool & Wolverine establish such a freaking high number, especially when you add a fan-favorite alcoholic in the form of Logan to the mix. However, what we feel is the movie biggest success regarding the f-bombs, is how little we cared about them and actually remembered them.

In R-rated movies, actors often cuss to point out their jokes and punch lines. Ryan Reynolds has been doing it as well in previous installments, but this time around, it seemed nothing out of the ordinary. Most jokes that made me crack the most seemed…-f**k-less? The cussing this time worked more as a background instead of a simpler, “more adult” way to deliver your jokes, which is a success on its own.

Reynolds and Deadpool’s dedicated fan base reacted in the only proper way. “F**k that’s a lot,” the top comment under the post on X reads. “It was f**king amazing,” another one added. I guess that’s what happens when you show your audience a two-hour-long movie with an f-bomb every minute.

Deadpool & Wolverine is about to break R-rated box office records, as Marvel fans run into theaters to witness the Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) MCU debut. Of course, everyone expects Deadpool 3 to have a clever post-credits scene. It will come as no surprise that Deadpool & Wolverine has, indeed, a post-credits scene. However, instead of ushering in a new era of future MCU projects, the post-credit scene follows the tradition of the two previous Deadpool movies by landing a final joke and making a hilarious meta-commentary on the superhero industry. In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson discovers that Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) death in Logan threatens his timeline's existence. This revelation sets him on a collision course with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) as he searches for a replacement Wolverine from an alternate reality. The journey leads Wade and a new Wolverine to the Void, a desolate realm at the end of time ruled by the formidable Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). There, they encounter an unexpected ally: the Human Torch, portrayed by Chris Evans in a clever nod to his pre-Captain America superhero role. During their captivity in Cassandra's base, Wade seemingly betrays Johnny Storm by attributing a series of offensive remarks to him. The scene makes the audience believe that Wade is testing Cassandra’s limits by cursing her in highly creative ways but putting the blame on the Human Torch just to be safe. This leads to a shocking display of Cassandra's powers, resulting in Johnny's apparent demise. Deadpool & Wolverine post-credits scene nods at the Fox era of superhero movies As the credits finish rolling, we're treated to a scene that's quintessentially Deadpool. Our antihero stands alone at the TVA, breaking the fourth wall to address the audience directly. His mission? To clear his name and prove he wasn't responsible for Johnny's gruesome fate. Deadpool uses TVA technology to present evidence of his journey to Cassandra's base, when he has shared a cell with Johnny Storm and the new Logan. In a hilarious twist, it's revealed that Johnny did indeed utter all the offensive remarks Wade had attributed to him – and then some. The scene is a comedic goldmine, playing on the stark contrast between Chris Evans' portrayal of the wholesome Captain America and this foul-mouthed version of the Human Torch. Deadpool & Wolverine stays true to its roots by delivering a punchline rather than a preview of future projects. It prioritizes humor and character development over universe-building, a refreshing approach in the interconnected world of superhero cinema. Even if we are all excited to see the Mutants join the Sacred Timeline of the MCU, it’s good to watch a movie that tells a self-contained story once in a while.
Image via 20th Century Studios

All this f-bomb record talk made us dive deeper into the world of data. Deadpool & Wolverine still has a long way to go to beat the record for most f-bombs used in a single movie, which is held by a dark comedy film called Swearnet: The Movie, according to Wikipedia. It has 935 f-bombs in its 112-minute runtime.

The second place is held by… the movie “F**k.” The third one is Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, and we all remember how much swearing Leonardo DiCaprio and the rest of the cast did in that movie.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
Ever since he was a kid, Mateusz Miter adored movies, video games, and telling stories. Now as a Staff Writer at Dot Esports and Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered, he gets to do it all. In 2023, he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and social communication at University of Wroclaw. In his free time, he can be found in cinema, enjoying games, watching soccer, or trying his luck in a new sport. When asked, he'd instantly point to Fallout: New Vegas as his favorite game ever, with Lord of the Rings and Zodiac taking that spot in terms of films.