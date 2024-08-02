‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ set a bizarre new record, and you all probably missed it

Most of those who saw Deadpool & Wolverine would agree it’s a blast. It finds the perfect balance between cameos and superhero action sequences. But amidst all that, it also broke a record that no one seemed to notice.

Is it surprising at all to have Deadpool & Wolverine breaking records? Depends on which one. It was officially the largest R-rated global opening ever, but that’s not what we’re here to talk about.. Because, it turns out that in Deadpool & Wolverine the word “f**k” is used 118 times, while the previous record was held by the second part in the series, with 90 f-cuss words.

It should be all but surprising to see Deadpool & Wolverine establish such a freaking high number, especially when you add a fan-favorite alcoholic in the form of Logan to the mix. However, what we feel is the movie biggest success regarding the f-bombs, is how little we cared about them and actually remembered them.

In R-rated movies, actors often cuss to point out their jokes and punch lines. Ryan Reynolds has been doing it as well in previous installments, but this time around, it seemed nothing out of the ordinary. Most jokes that made me crack the most seemed…-f**k-less? The cussing this time worked more as a background instead of a simpler, “more adult” way to deliver your jokes, which is a success on its own.

Reynolds and Deadpool’s dedicated fan base reacted in the only proper way. “F**k that’s a lot,” the top comment under the post on X reads. “It was f**king amazing,” another one added. I guess that’s what happens when you show your audience a two-hour-long movie with an f-bomb every minute.

All this f-bomb record talk made us dive deeper into the world of data. Deadpool & Wolverine still has a long way to go to beat the record for most f-bombs used in a single movie, which is held by a dark comedy film called Swearnet: The Movie, according to Wikipedia. It has 935 f-bombs in its 112-minute runtime.

The second place is held by… the movie “F**k.” The third one is Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, and we all remember how much swearing Leonardo DiCaprio and the rest of the cast did in that movie.

