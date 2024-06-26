‘Finally, someone to match my freak’: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ breakout reveals their secret soulmate ahead of the threequel’s release

The reunion of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3 is a meeting over a decade in the making. The two first shared the screen in the rightfully maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Forgetting all of the convoluted storytelling, the biggest grievance of the film was the disrespect to Wade Wilson, who Reynolds would go on a year-long campaign to rectify. The Deadpool films are now a cash cow for Marvel, and Wolverine is primed to see the Merc With the Mouth again in the highly anticipated sequel. But that isn’t the only pairing that fans are looking forward to.

Deadpool & Wolverine will also be the live-action debut of Dogpool. A variant from another timeline, Dogpool has a similar origin story to our Wade Wilson. After being the subject of animal testing for a makeup company, Dogpool develops the ability to heal all wounds and ultimately joins the Deadpool Corps. Featured in the off-the-wall trailer, Dogpool is played by a beast that has been marketed as “the ugliest dog in the world.” But we couldn’t love him more.

Akin to Spider-Man: Across the Universe, it appears that Wade will come face to face with some of his own variants. Lady Deadpool is rumored to be played by Reynolds’s real-life wife, Blake Lively, but fans and costars are focusing on Dogpool. In a recently deleted Tweet, Deadpool Updates reported that the Dogpool Instagram was quoted as saying:

“Finally, someone to match my freak.”

Though it is unclear exactly why this message was deleted, there is truth to the statement. The dog is pictured with a lolling tongue, beady eyes, and wispy hair. If there was a caninne that exemplifies Wade Wilson, it’s this one. Viewers have to wait for Deadpool & Wolverine to premiere on July 26 to see this dream team unite on the big screen.

