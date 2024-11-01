‘He has a whole arc set up’: The ‘real reason’ why ‘Blade’ is taking so long to happen is almost enough for us to forgive the wait, almost

Blade‘s 2025 might’ve been staked, but like all vamps, he’s a hard one to kill. MCU fans bared their own fangs when Marvel recently pulled the reboot of the monster hunter’s adventures from its upcoming slate, with many blasting the studio for fumbling what should surely be one of its easiest wins in the works. Don’t despair just yet, though, Daywalkers, as it might prove to be worth the (long, long, looong) wait.

First of all, we’ve never been told that Marvel is removing Blade from its plans entirely, just that it won’t be arriving in 2025 as expected — which you didn’t need to be Tony Stark to work out was going to happen, seeing as it was due next November but only had two actors and no director to its name with just 12 months to go. The latest supernatural scuttlebutt suggests that Marvel has a careful plan in place for the character which may make sense out of this multiversal madness.

Blade supposedly delayed because it’s not part of the Multiverse Saga — it’s starting its own supernatural saga

According to fresh rumors, Blade‘s delay doesn’t actually have anything to do with its specific developmental problems (well, OK, it has a little bit to do with that). Instead, it’s mostly because Marvel is determined to prioritize multiverse-focused stories in the wake of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s success and in the run-up to Avengers: Secret Wars.

“The real reason why #Blade isn’t getting done is because the story is disconnected from the rest of the Multiverse Saga,” Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus tweeted. “Same goes for Armor Wars, Nova, etc. It’s not that they’re not getting made, they’re getting pushed to make room for Multiversal stories.”

For those losing faith in Blade, here’s something that might restore your hype: Kevin Feige is allegedly keen to get the movie exactly right as it is key to his plans to build out the MCU’s supernatural side. It’s this promise of much bigger things to come that has supposedly ensured star Mahershala Ali remains committed to the project, despite the frustrating false starts.

“He has a whole arc set up with Midnight Sons and the Supernatural side of the MCU,” Perez added in a follow-up tweet. “DS2, WBN, Moon Knight, Agatha and Ironheart only have scratched the surface of what’s coming. That is the only thing that’s kept him attached.”

In the face of the endless bad news surrounding Blade, fans have often joked that it’s a film about a guy who hunts vampires — why has it taken five years and counting to get it off the ground? The answer to that is apparently because Marvel is being much more ambitious than anticipated and is using this project as the lodestone for a whole new sub-franchise of the MCU. Depending on your point of view, that’s either exceedingly exciting… or it’s a classic example of Marvel running before it can walk. Or, as Wesley Snipes might put it, they’re always trying to ice-skate uphill.

