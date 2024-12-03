‘How could they fumble so BADLY’: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ spoils first look at its most mysterious character, and… yikes

With just over two months to go until it hits theaters, our first look at Captain America: Brave New World‘s most mysterious character has arrived — and, uh, we kind of wish it hadn’t. Marvel Studios has been fairly happy to give away all the goodies in the trailers for this first solo outing for Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, including throwing around the big money shots of Harrison Ford’s transformation into Red Hul; in fact, the marketing is pitching this as a Cap vs. Red Hulk showdown.

Thanks to previously leaked details, however, we know who the real villain of the story is: It’s the Leader, aka Samuel Sterns, the long-forgotten sinister scientist played by Tim Blake Nelson way back in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Sterns is a minor figure in MCU history at best, but his status as a major enemy of the Hulk in the comics had led to much excitement from fans for his surprise reappearance. I say “had” because that excitement may be in the past tense now that our first glimpse at the Leader is here… and it’s a bit of a letdown.

With the movie’s release right around the corner, our first look at the full wave of Captain America 4 Funko POP figures has landed. Alongside figures of Cap, new Falcon Joaquim Torres, controversial character Sabra, and a super-sized Red Hulk, the Leader will also get his own toy. Although it remains to be seen how many will be clamoring to get their hands on a Hulk variant we weren’t expecting. We’ve had Red Hulk, Smart Hulk, She-Hulk, now prepare for… Dad Hulk!

First look at the ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ funko pops, including a first look at The Leader pic.twitter.com/VMlxoFGoP9 — Captain America News (@UpdatesCAP4) December 2, 2024

Yes, while the comic book character is notable for his enormously enlarged cranium, the MCU’s Leader looks to have a slight case of James Van Der Beek Forehead at best. Meanwhile, while the egotistical villain usually adorns himself in a supervillain outfit of purple and gold, the Cap 4 version prefers comfort over statement — he looks like your dad on a day off. What is he the leader of exactly? Claiming to be working on his novel but never actually finishing it?

Given this is a fandom to whom diverging from the source material is a crime on par with halving the universe’s population, the reactions to the unveiling of the Leader are unsurprisingly hostile. “You’ve got to be kidding, why cant they do any interesting character designs. Looks absolutely stupid,” fumed one unamused fan on Reddit. “So he’s just a green dude. No big head?” summed up another. Others are getting some unlikely déjà vu. As one user wrote, “He looks like my coworker Greg from the sales department.”

The folks on X were equally unimpressed. “First actual look at the leader why is he wearing civilian clothes,” tweeted someone. “That one for the Leader is not it like how could they fumble so BADLY. The Leader has a BIG brain,” complained another, who may or may not be Donald Trump.

Nelson has gushed about his experience returning to the land of Marvel to reprise the Leader in the past, so hopefully Captain America: Brave New World will do him justice, despite this less-than-thrilling first look. We’ll find out come Valentine’s Day 2025.

