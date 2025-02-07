‘I see the vision!’: Marvel fans rejoice as the latest member of the MCU’s favorite family may have finally been found

Are Marvel‘s fantastic four finally about to reunite in the MCU? Wait, no, sorry, not the actual Fantastic Four, but that other family of superheroes who have become firm fan-favorites. Although Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben are about to take their first steps into the franchise this summer, their rivals to the title of the MCU’s most beloved family are well on their way to getting the band back together, thanks to an exciting new casting.

After Agatha All Along, the hype for Disney Plus’ Vision TV series suddenly skyrocketed, and it’s doing so again after Scottish-Italian actor Ruaridh Mollica was announced to have joined the show in an intriguing role. Officially, the 25-year-old is being pegged to play a character called Tucker… But Marvel fans have been down this (witches’) road before, and they think they know what’s what.

Welcome to the MCU, Tucker — or should we say… Tommy Maximoff?

Vision causes hype to speed up by possibly, maybe, probably casting Scarlet Witch’s other son

Previously in the MCU: In the Agatha All Along finale, Joe Locke’s Billy Maximoff/Kaplan/Wiccan managed to resurrect the soul of his twin brother, Tommy, into the body of some poor kid who died during a swimming pool prank gone wrong. At the end of the episode, Wiccan and Ghost Agatha set off in search of Tommy, a plot-thread that promises to be picked up in fellow WandaVision spinoff Vision.

So that’s why the news that Marvel has just cast a promising up-and-coming star — fresh off his breakout role in indie darling Sebastian — as a character called “Tucker” is causing fans to request elaboration.

okay so he's playing "Tucker" but that's totally a fake name and he's actually Tommy, right? like how Joe Locke was totally not Billy until he was. https://t.co/gFf65qdSNj — adam 🌃 (@cricketadam) February 6, 2025

Is that you, Tommy?

You knew someone had to say it.

So, just to prepare you early, in case we’re about to hear a lot from him in the MCU in the years to come, it’s pronounced “Roo-Ray Mollica.” You’re welcome.

God bless people trying to pronounce his name https://t.co/L9nI4PbbcT — Jack (@The_JackalHD) February 6, 2025

But is Mollica really Tommy reborn? Is Billy about to do his best Mufasa impression and declare “My brothaaa!” Well, it is possible he’s really just some kid called Tucker, but so far Vision has only cast the most significant of cast-members, so that would be surprising. At present, the curiously eclectic cast includes Paul Bettany (back as White Vision), James Spader (voicing Ultron once more), and Faran Tahir (reprising Raza — you know, the terrorist from Iron Man). Todd Stashwick is also on board in an undisclosed role. As Tommy Shepherd’s father, perhaps?

If Mollica really is our new Tommy then it looks like fans have caught just as quickly as they did when his supposed new superhero sibling, Joe Locke, was first cast in Agatha All Along. At least, if we’re right, Tommy has an actual fake name this time. It was mighty hard for Marvel to convince us Locke wasn’t Billy when his character was literally only known as Teen. We’ve got plenty of time to speculate on Speed’s spontaneous respawning, as Vision isn’t scheduled to get here until 2026.

