Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
SFX cover depicted new image of Daredevil, cropped
Image via Marvel Television/SFX
Category:
Marvel
News
TV

‘I was willing to lose a job over this’: MCU fans can’t thank ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ showrunner enough for fighting Marvel on this big change

"You can't ignore that dream."
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Feb 11, 2025 02:38 pm

The nearer we get to Daredevil: Born Again‘s long-awaited release next month, the more it’s sounding like we dodged a bullet with the original vision for the show. The latest comments from showrunner Dario Scardapane remind us that we came this close to a version of the series that would’ve spat in the face of the spirit of the Netflix original, and fans couldn’t be more grateful it didn’t come to pass.

Recommended Videos

Don’t forget, before Marvel was forced to halt and look at what it had when the 2023 strikes occurred, Born Again had already shot multiple episodes that were ultimately flung on the scrapheap when the studio canned the creative team and started again from scratch. One thing that new EP Scardapane was adamant would be fixed? The lack of Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), fellow avocados at law to Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock.

Originally, neither star was invited back to reprise their roles for the new series, but Scardapane made sure to change that when he came aboard. As he explained to Empire Magazine, he was even willing to throw himself on the firing line in order to make this happen, as he knew just how integral Karen and Foggy were to the ol’ hornhead’s story.

“I was willing to lose a job over this one,” he stressed. “Because season 3 of the Netflix show ended with a dream, with the names on that napkin. If you don’t pay that off, you’re not giving your characters context. You can’t ignore that dream.”

As Scardapane says, DD season 3 concluded with the trio deciding to rebrand their lawfirm “Nelson, Murdock, & Page,” promising a bright future for the three as inseparable partners, so it’s almost impossible to imagine an iteration of Born Again that ignored that outright. Unsurprisingly, then, Scardapane is earning a lot of brownie points from fans for fighting in their corner.

This is why you get a Defenders Saga vet like Scardapane (who previously wrote for The Punisher) to bring the Defenders to Disney Plus.

Simply put…

On the other hand, some are scared things aren’t going to remain so dreamlike forever for Nelson, Murdock, and Page.

The problem with Scardapane’s promise is that fans have long feared that Foggy and/or Karen are only being brought back so that one (or, heaven forbid, maybe both) of them can get killed off to motivate Matt’s new crime-fighting crusade. Just look at how little the pair have featured in the trailers, for example. Still, the EP’s comments do suggest he really cares about these characters, and he knows how much they mean to people, so with any luck all the fan theories are wrong on this one. If Nelson, Murdock, & Page are missing a member come March 4, though, then there will be hell(‘s kitchen) to pay, Marvel.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Editor and Writer
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered. Since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester, he has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade. The MCU is his comfort place but, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is The Incredibles.
twitter