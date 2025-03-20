‘I’m following Bruce’s advice’: Bruce Willis inspired the MCU’s Nick Fury in a big way

It turns out we can thank the 'Die Hard' star for majorly affecting the MCU as we know it.

Samuel L. Jackson’s role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been a huge success, but apparently, a lot hinged on a conversation with Bruce Willis. While the role may seem like a no-brainer to you and me, nine movies are a long time to sign off on when the MCU was nowhere near the powerhouse it is today.

Recently, Vanity Fair reported that this success was influenced by advice from Willis. The two actors worked together on films like Die Hard With A Vengeance, where Willis gave Jackson some important career tips.

You can thank Bruce Willis for Jackson considering the Nick Fury role

Willis suggested that Jackson should aim for a recurring role, which would provide career stability, even when other projects weren’t as successful. He pointed out how action stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger with The Terminator and Sylvester Stallone with Rocky and Rambo benefited from such roles. At that time, Willis saw his own character, John McClane, as his steady role. Though Jackson appreciated the advice, its full impact wasn’t clear at first.

When Jackson was cast as Nick Fury, signing on for an initial nine films, he followed Willis’s advice. This role became central to his career and to the MCU. Fury has appeared in more films and even a mini-series on Disney+, though audience reactions to the mini-series have varied. Nonetheless, the character’s importance is clear.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Jackson’s first appearance as Nick Fury came in a post-credits scene of Iron Man, marking him as a key part of the MCU story. This character has arguably become Jackson’s most defining role, even more than his work in the Shaft films. Jackson has mentioned that he prefers working on high-grossing movies like those in the MCU rather than films aimed just at awards.

The character of Nick Fury changed a lot from his original comic book version. Originally a brown-haired white man similar to David Hasselhoff’s version, the MCU made Fury a bald Black man, directly inspired by and played by Jackson himself. This was a significant move for representation in the MCU.

The original advice was given before 1995, when Die Hard With A Vengeance was released. Since Iron Man was released in 2008, it took over a decade for the advice to really click. This is honestly really good advice for anyone and likely shows why the MCU became so popular with big actors.

If an actor could guarantee work by just appearing as a superhero a few times, then it would entice them to take the role. This is boosted by the fact that kids love superheroes, and it would keep the actor well known for a generation. Roles don’t always come fast and when needed, so having something to fall back on must be nice.

Jackson continues to be a part of the MCU, with future projects like Avengers: Doomsday set to come out in 2026. His career path mirrors Fury’s growth and ongoing presence, showcasing how effective Willis’s advice was. Willis’s career ended in 2022 due to a health condition, but his influence on Jackson and impact on the MCU and superhero films is still felt.

