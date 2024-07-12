‘I’m SO HYPED now’: Marvel fans are all noticing the same thing about the ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ trailer

Since the culmination of Marvel’s hard work in Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has gone a bit stale. The heavy influx of limited series on Disney Plus and the lack of fan-favorite characters have not helped this new era of superhero fatigue.

Both Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. took their final bows — for now — as their respective characters and Marvel has seemingly been scrambling to find a way to inspire confidence in the brand again. With lackluster responses to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there had not initially been a lot of excitement for the next Captain America film. After Steve (Evans) hangs up his shield, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) eventually accepts the mantle as the new Captain America. But as much as Sam was the best choice for the role, there were concerns about Captain America: Brave New World.

Excessive reshoots plagued the production and many viewers were dismayed to learn that Sebastian Stan would not be reprising his role as Bucky Barnes. Fans have been burned by highly anticipated Marvel movies only to be massively disappointed in the past couple of years. (Some of us still have not recovered from the slight that was Thor: Love and Thunder.) But with the first footage released for the new Captain America film, some fans are daring to hope again.

Fans are excited for Captain America: Brave New World

Despite the controversial new hero in Captain America: Brave New World, the film is harkening back to days of old when everything was exciting and new. The biggest compliment for any Marvel film is to be compared to the cream of the crop, Captain America: The Winter Solider, and it looks like that’s exactly what we have on our hands.

More an espionage film than straight Marvel fare, The Winter Solider revealed the prospect that Hydra had infiltrated all forms of government and was grooming the world to accept a fascist regime. This high-stakes plot made what is regarded as the best Marvel film to date. After watching the new trailer for Brave New World, fans seem to be getting a similar feeling from the upcoming film. Many took to X to express their excitement.

Big Winter Soldier vibes on this one. I'm stoked. https://t.co/mD12bHM9cA — Shawn (@divinitysiqness) July 12, 2024

Movie feels like winter soldier

And if that holds, it should carry it.

I'm happy to be back in a more political thriller captain America universe https://t.co/QAT2HstthT — ❄️BeardyShaman❄️ (@BeardedShaman) July 12, 2024

The Captain America story, character(s), and mythology mean so much to me. The first three movies make up one of my favorite trilogies ever. And I’m excited for Sam Wilson to finally get his due. Loving the Winter Soldier vibes!



Needless to say, this is absolutely my jam. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/hg32YezmWC — Ben Hart 🔜 #SDCC (@BenHartWithNoE) July 12, 2024

DON'T MIND ME, I'M JUST THINKING ABOUT THE PARALLELS BETWEEN CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 AND CAPTAIN AMERICA THE WINTER SOLDIER pic.twitter.com/O281GRScFi — tessa ४ (@widowhistle) July 12, 2024

There is a reason that The Winter Soldier has stood the test of time. The 2014 film introduced complex themes not always present in the comic book franchise. Steve once again takes on the path of light when he learns that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is arming Helicarriers to presumably protect the world. This of course backfires when Hydra takes control of the entire system. From the onset, Steve understands that Fury’s plan is flawed at best; it is a close step to taking people’s freedoms away, which is exactly what Hydra was counting on. This commences in a political thriller where Steve must become a fugitive of the American government to stop Hydra from spreading its tentacles all over the world.

The plot details for Brave New World are still minimal, but the trailer seems to indicate that similar ideas will be presented. Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, now portrayed by Harrison Ford, has been elected president and wants to make Captain America a military title. This idea compromises the integrity of the position and Steve’s legacy. Sam says as much, noting that he may not toe the party line if he disagrees with the American government.

And that is exactly why Sam was chosen as the new carrier of this massive responsibility. Sam has the best interest of the people at heart and he may be confronted with a conflict between what is right and what the American government wants. Quite topical for the issues of today, in the best way possible, and sparks the potential fire for another great sequel.

