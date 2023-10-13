Intentionally or not, this week’s episode of ‘Loki’ just made the perfect Taylor Swift reference right to Tom Hiddleston’s face

It's Swiftie tradition to associate your favorite fictional characters with Taylor's music, but this one hits different.

As both a Swiftie and a Marvel fan, I couldn’t help but immediately start humming the melody to “Anti-Hero”‘s chorus when Hunter X-05/Brad Wolfe, in the middle of his monologue about how Loki will forever be a villain, told the God of Mischief “It’s you. You’re the problem.” And it looks like I wasn’t the only one, either.

What were the chances that the catchiest lyric from a Taylor Swift song with this title would end up being paraphrased in a show starring her ex-boyfriend playing a beloved, well, anti-hero? “It’s me. Hi! I’m the problem, it’s me” could very well be Loki’s theme song.

The whole track is about how Taylor is often perceived as a role model, but recognizes traits in her that are more akin to a villain. While Loki is the furthest thing from a role model, his eponymous standalone Disney Plus series has been all about his journey from the unscrupulous power-thirsty killer he was in The Avengers to becoming someone who’s actively trying to be and do better.

Loki has always been a great character to follow from the beginning because, you could tell his evilness wasn’t so much innate as it was brewed by betrayal and a lack of love from his father. His captivating character growth and Tom Hiddleston’s passionate performance have made the master of illusion one of Marvel’s most popular characters, and, without doubt, the franchise’s most beloved anti-hero.

The more devoted Loki fans will definitely feel a pang when listening to the words “I’ll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror / It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero” in association with their favorite character. Although we wouldn’t exactly call it “exhausting,” it certainly hasn’t been easy seeing Loki get killed so many times. At least Marvel seems to realize the character’s limitless potential and how we just can’t get enough of him. After all, his is the only live-action Disney Plus original series to get a second season, and he’s been a constant presence in the MCU for 12 years now.

The (perhaps accidental) nod to the Taylor Swift chart-topper would have actually been a really nice comment on Loki’s character if it wasn’t for the complicated history between the singer and the Marvel actor.

Were the Loki writers intentionally trying to tease Tom Hiddleston?

By the time “Anti-Hero” impacted US radios and became one of the biggest songs of both 2022 and 2023, Loki season 2 had finished filming. Retroactively, that cheeky line might feel a bit fateful, but it’s safe to say the writers had no idea.

No one knows for sure what happened between Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift, but it’s generally believed the musician wasn’t the most upstanding with him. Their romance, beginning right after Taylor and Calvin Harris broke up, was short-lived and highly publicized. It gave us iconic moments such as Tom wearing an “I [Heart] Taylor Swift” tank top for a Fourth of July swim and, allegedly, the musical masterpiece that is “Getaway Car” (which is also our only window into their whirlwind affair).

We doubt they ended on very good terms, but it’s all probably water under the bridge at this point. Still, did Hiddleston snicker to himself and make the same connection we did while rewatching this week’s episode of Loki, or did it not even cross his mind? We would love to know.