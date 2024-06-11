deadpool wade wilson
Photo via 20th Century Fox
Category:
Marvel
Movies

Is Deadpool a mutant?

"Well, I may be super, but I'm no hero." But is he a mutant?
Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 04:14 am

With Deadpool & Wolverine‘s release swiftly approaching, it’s no surprise people are getting more interested in the character’s history. And one key question that’s still causing the occasional headache is whether the Merc with the Mouth is a mutant.

When it comes to his partner in crime from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Wolverine, the answer is simple. Logan the most prominent character in the X-Men movies, with his storyline based on his mutant abilities.

So what about Deadpool? Is the red-and-black-suited, fourth-wall-breaking comedic relief a mutant himself? And if he is, does he have any other powers besides making dad jokes fun?

How Deadpool got his powers

Wade Wilson and Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine
The Mutant bros. Photo via Marvel Studios

Yes, Deadpool is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Fox X-Men universe. Despite this, he appeared identical to a regular human until Ajax and Angel Dust awakened his powers. In brutal experiments that pushed his body to its absolute limit, they injected him with a serum that activated his mutant genes, with extreme stress and adrenaline flooding his body the catalyst for manifesting his powers.

This procedure successfully activated his incredibly powerful regenerative healing factor, but also left him looking like “Freddy Krueger face-f**ked a topographical map of Utah,” as memorably said by his best friend Weasel.

Aside from his healing factor Deadpool is effectively immortal as he doesn’t age and has superhuman speed, strength, durability, and agility. He also gained a power described as “medium awareness”, which to us seems like breaking the fourth wall but in-universe is a kind of psychic ability that lets him behave like a fictional character in a movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, 2024.

