Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Agatha All Along/She-Hulk: Attorney at Law posters
Images via Marvel Studios
Category:
Marvel
News
TV

‘Is there a way to get her in this show?’: ‘Agatha All Along’ turning a Marvel meme into a prophecy reveals it was actually ‘She-Hulk’ all along

Don't all Marvel memes turn out to be prophecies at this point?
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 07:21 am

Agatha All Along has finally descended onto Disney Plus, and we’re stupendously happy to report that we are absolutely feasting on all that the MCU‘s latest television venture has to offer.

Recommended Videos

There’s a palpability to Agatha All Along‘s playfulness that simply hasn’t been there in recent Marvel projects, with Kathryn Hahn especially getting to sell the eponymous witch with singular snarls, sass, and… nudity? It really is a brave new world for the franchise.

And that’s just Hahn. Her screen partner (and on-screen ex) Aubrey Plaza’s MCU debut was drenched in distinctly Aubrey Plaza-coded energy — energy that usually wouldn’t fly in a standard Marvel production, and yet the resulting endorphins simply do not lie.

By all observable measures, Marvel is departing from what we’ve come to expect of it, and in doing so, they’re making a great show that the fans seem to be eating up as well. Go figure. Nevertheless, fans have one small idea on how to Marvelize the project just a teensy little bit, namely in the form of a cameo from an absolute MCU heavyweight.

After those first two episodes of Agatha All Along turned out to be fun, then scary, then fun again, then spooky but in a fun way, fans recalled the time that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law fan favorite Madisynn (played by Patty Guggenheim) used those exact words to describe her own supernatural excursion that her new BFF Wong had to spring her from.

So naturally, now that Madisynn is relevant on the internet again, the coven of fans that have formed up around Agatha All Along are now hoping it will be the site of another Madisynn appearance.

But the thing is, a Madisynn cameo actually wouldn’t be terribly out of place in Agatha All Along. Among the show’s many nuances is the way it examines feminine energy with a distinctly multifaceted lens, all while keeping a very detailed finger on femininity’s relationship to pagan culture, and all without ever stepping out of the show’s dynamic genre stylings.

Consider, then, a character like Madisynn. Her charm is decidedly feminine in a way that’s unique from the rest of Agatha’s coven. She more-or-less stonefaced her own supernatural encounter as though it was just another Thursday for her, and she made her MCU home in the stupendously unconventional genre-bender She-Hulk. Indeed, the obsession with Madisynn may not be entirely sincere, but in the case of Agatha All Along, it would be genuinely interesting to see what would happen if she popped up.

The only thing this show needs to do, though, is keeping doing what it’s doing. Agatha All Along couldn’t have had a stronger kickoff, and if this continued momentum ends up being indicative of what Marvel has in store from here on out, we’re going to be just fine. Agatha All Along‘s first two episodes are now streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday until the two-episode finale drops in time for Halloween on Oct. 30.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.