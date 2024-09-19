‘Is there a way to get her in this show?’: ‘Agatha All Along’ turning a Marvel meme into a prophecy reveals it was actually ‘She-Hulk’ all along

Agatha All Along has finally descended onto Disney Plus, and we’re stupendously happy to report that we are absolutely feasting on all that the MCU‘s latest television venture has to offer.

Recommended Videos

There’s a palpability to Agatha All Along‘s playfulness that simply hasn’t been there in recent Marvel projects, with Kathryn Hahn especially getting to sell the eponymous witch with singular snarls, sass, and… nudity? It really is a brave new world for the franchise.

And that’s just Hahn. Her screen partner (and on-screen ex) Aubrey Plaza’s MCU debut was drenched in distinctly Aubrey Plaza-coded energy — energy that usually wouldn’t fly in a standard Marvel production, and yet the resulting endorphins simply do not lie.

By all observable measures, Marvel is departing from what we’ve come to expect of it, and in doing so, they’re making a great show that the fans seem to be eating up as well. Go figure. Nevertheless, fans have one small idea on how to Marvelize the project just a teensy little bit, namely in the form of a cameo from an absolute MCU heavyweight.

“how are you doing after the first two episodes of agatha all along”

me asf:

pic.twitter.com/nWkflkzOsF — mads (@starsformads) September 19, 2024

After those first two episodes of Agatha All Along turned out to be fun, then scary, then fun again, then spooky but in a fun way, fans recalled the time that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law fan favorite Madisynn (played by Patty Guggenheim) used those exact words to describe her own supernatural excursion that her new BFF Wong had to spring her from.

So naturally, now that Madisynn is relevant on the internet again, the coven of fans that have formed up around Agatha All Along are now hoping it will be the site of another Madisynn appearance.

Aww I miss Madisynn. Is there a way to get her in this show? Just for like a tiny side quest? 😄 — yakmanda 🖖🎲😎 (@yakmanda) September 19, 2024

I need her back soon … why couldn’t she have been in westview during this😭😭😭 — Dwayne Paul (@dwaynepaul06) September 19, 2024

But the thing is, a Madisynn cameo actually wouldn’t be terribly out of place in Agatha All Along. Among the show’s many nuances is the way it examines feminine energy with a distinctly multifaceted lens, all while keeping a very detailed finger on femininity’s relationship to pagan culture, and all without ever stepping out of the show’s dynamic genre stylings.

Consider, then, a character like Madisynn. Her charm is decidedly feminine in a way that’s unique from the rest of Agatha’s coven. She more-or-less stonefaced her own supernatural encounter as though it was just another Thursday for her, and she made her MCU home in the stupendously unconventional genre-bender She-Hulk. Indeed, the obsession with Madisynn may not be entirely sincere, but in the case of Agatha All Along, it would be genuinely interesting to see what would happen if she popped up.

The only thing this show needs to do, though, is keeping doing what it’s doing. Agatha All Along couldn’t have had a stronger kickoff, and if this continued momentum ends up being indicative of what Marvel has in store from here on out, we’re going to be just fine. Agatha All Along‘s first two episodes are now streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday until the two-episode finale drops in time for Halloween on Oct. 30.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy