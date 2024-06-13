‘It shouldn’t be complicated’: Marvel has wasted 5 years, 6 writers, and 2 directors on a movie stuck in MCU limbo, but fans know how to fix it

Marvel fans are perhaps a more patient bunch than they are usually given credit for. For instance, everyone’s been A-OK with projects like the Fantastic Four reboot and Avengers 5 and even Deadpool 3 taking so long to materialize as the fandom understands these are important ones for the studio to get right. One everyone is sick and tired of waiting for, though? Blade.

In dispiriting but not entirely unexpected news, the upcoming relaunch of the vampire hunter’s franchise has taken yet another tumble as director Yann Demange has been announced to have exited the project. For context, Demange was the second filmmaker to be attached to the picture after Bassam Tariq walked away due to creative differences in September 2022.

All told, that makes two directors and six screenwriters (Staci Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo, Nic Pizzolatto, Michael Green, and Eric Pearsson) attached to the same project over a period of five years — Mahershala Ali was revealed to be starring in a Blade reboot at Comic-Con 2019.

With all this upheaval, it seems certain Blade isn’t going to make its intended Nov. 7, 2025 release date. And Marvel fans are starting to tear their hair out over why the studio can’t figure out how to make a movie about a guy who dusts vampires while looking cool doing it.

Blade: *is a cool guy who fights vampires with cool weapons.*

Marvel Studios: Damn it we just can’t crack this one! — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) June 13, 2024

This isn’t rocket science, Marvel!

Dude just make Blade kill vampires in fun, stylish ways for 100 minutes why is this such a tough thing to figure out https://t.co/Pn9rVx9BgB — Mau | Browntable (@Browntable_Ent) June 13, 2024

Really, the fans are pretty easy to please with this one.

Them: How do we make a Blade movie?



Us: Just give us two hours of this please. pic.twitter.com/V4tZOOAI49 — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) June 13, 2024

Someone’s even supplied Marvel with a helpful plot breakdown.

Here’s an idea for the Blade movie:



1. Rated R

2. Blade

3. Vampires

4. Blade kills Vampires

5. MCU cameo

6. Blade is betrayed and captured

7. Blade escapes

8. Blade defeats main bad guy Vampire

9. MCU cameo after credit scene

10. Blade will return in Midnight Suns pic.twitter.com/iff7QTejD3 — Parris (@vicious696) June 13, 2024

Comic book writer Andy Diggle has even offered their two cents:

BLADE shouldn’t be complicated. If they’re making it complicated, maybe that’s the problem. https://t.co/B8hb7L66MX — Andy Diggle (@andydiggle) June 13, 2024

Marvel does know there’s already a whole Blade trilogy out there, right?

I can’t believe of all the Marvel films it’s Blade that is giving them the hardest time to make. A film that was perfectly done almost 30 years ago. https://t.co/GQHV5yE3WQ — The Cinegogue (@TheCinegogue) June 13, 2024

Guys, maybe it’s a bad idea to announce a movie when all you have is a big-name star attached and no creative team or clear direction behind it.

Blade is a cautionary tale of why you should never cast actors before having a script that you love. pic.twitter.com/ak95sr9oHb — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) June 12, 2024

To be fair to Marvel, although folks are using the existence of prior Blade films to prove why it’s easy to make movies about this character, it’s the enduring popularity of Wesley Snipes’ version that’s likely causing so many problems. Marvel has to make sure that Ali’s incarnation can measure up to Snipes, instead of simply settling for being a poor imitation of him.

Even so, just put the Oscar-winning in shades and a trenchcoat and let him whale on the undead and it seems the fans would eat it up like a vampire at a blood rave.

