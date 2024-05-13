The legendary Star-Lord will return. That’s what the very end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promised (threatened?), anyway, even though Peter Quill’s MCU future has yet to receive any kind of official announcement. Maybe that’s because the cosmic outlaw himself, Chris Pratt, is planning to pull double-duty and cheat on Marvel with DC.

While speaking to ComicBook.com, Pratt made waves by confirming he’s “100%” confident that he will not only return to the MCU at some point as Star-Lord but that he will absolutely reunite with former Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn in the shiny, new DCU.

“Well, it probably make more sense that I would be Star Lord again,” Pratt said when asked about his upcoming Marvel and DC chances. “But anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC. Maybe there’s something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let’s do both. I think it’s 100% both.”

Chris Pratt on if he’ll play Star-Lord again next or appear in @JamesGunn’s DCU next:

“I think it’s 100% both” pic.twitter.com/4AnIYMCwlb — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) May 13, 2024

In many ways, Pratt hasn’t told us anything we don’t know. As said above, Guardians 3 already intimated that there were further plans for Peter Quill while Gunn himself has declared that he fully intends to cast all his Guardians pals somewhere in the DCU — Sean Gunn, Nathan Fillion, and Pom Klementieff are already aboard. So he’s probably not going to get a slap on the wrist or angry phone call from either Gunn or Kevin Feige over his loose-lipped response.

Nevertheless, this will no doubt spawn fresh discussion that Pratt could potentially be playing Booster Gold in the hero’s self-titled upcoming DC project. The Jurassic World star has already directly addressed this possibility, admitting that any offer from Gunn is a mighty tempting one.

Booster gold, calling it right now pic.twitter.com/Ss6yB74HTY — Ajdin Budi (@afuturetopg) May 13, 2024

Then again, if Gunn really wants to break the internet, and turn half the fandom away, in one fell swoop, maybe he should just go ahead and hire Pratt as Batman.

Imagine if Chris Pratt is the new batman https://t.co/lSyds4lQt0 — 𝓑𝓾𝓽𝓽𝓮𝓻𝓯𝓵𝔂 🦋 𝓲𝓻𝓸𝓷 🏳️‍⚧️♀ (aka Keira) (@Ironone888) May 13, 2024

For a guy who juggled Guardians and the Jurassic movies for a decade and is now the voice of both Mario and Garfield, we really shouldn’t be surprised that Chris Pratt wants a piece of both the Marvel and DC pies. The GotG trilogy may be over, but Pratt is still planning to spread into, across, and beyond the superhero multiverse.

