Jordan Peele may be heading for the MCU, and Marvel fans know exactly which movie he must direct

There's only one answer.
Published: Jun 4, 2024 01:13 pm

One thing the MCU definitely needs right now is some fresh blood. Not in terms of new characters, because lord knows the Marvel multiverse has enough to be getting on with as it is, but in terms of new filmmaking talent to keep on lifting the franchise to even loftier heights. That’s why it’s no surprise fans are getting themselves hyped over the potential for Jordan Peele to board the MCU.

According to a new rumor, as broken by Jeff “The InSneider” Sneider, the acclaimed director of Get Out, Us, and Nope met with Marvel Studios recently to discuss the possibility of him helming a certain, unknown, project. You should know the drill by now, but just in case this is your first rodeo: please make sure to take this rumor with a enough salt to kill a slug. That said, the fandom is buzzing with the potential of Peele bringing his unique style to the MCU.

But what could this alleged project he’s in talks for be? X user @Blurayangel asked the crowd, and received on unanimous answer in response: Midnight Sons, the supernatural superhero team-up movie reportedly in the works!

Yes, some are also suggesting Blade, given that Mahershala Ali’s Marvel debut apparently needs a desperate helping hand after it’s been stuck in development hell ever since 2019. To be fair, though, Yann Demange is currently attached to helm that one, and we haven’t heard any talk of him dropping out.

Sure, Midnight Sons is the obvious answer… but can we talk about the idea of Jordan Peele’s X-Men for a second?

Peele offering his own take on the X-Men is certainly a tantalizing prospect. Don’t forget his former leading lady Keke Palmer seriously wants to be Rogue. Bring back Black Panther‘s Daniel Kaluuya as Cyclops, I say!

With James Gunn jumping ship to DC, Marvel definitely needs a new filmmaker on its books who’s known for their strong authorial voice — plus one who the critics go gaga over wouldn’t hurt. Again, let’s not get our hopes up too high, but the idea of Peele in the MCU is highly tempting. Let’s just hope it’s tempting for him, too.

