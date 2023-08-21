Latest Marvel News: The MCU ominously folds product placement into canon as homework for ‘Deadpool 3’ takes out the trash on Netflix

If Avengers: Secret Wars ends up even featuring half of the cameos to have been rumored, then there’s going to be an awful lot of homework required for anybody who doesn’t know the Marvel Cinematic Universe – as well as the 20th Century Fox, Sony, and New Line Cinema mythologies – like the back of their hand.

In a coincidentally fortunate turn of events, one such movie has been gathering plenty of steam on Netflix ahead of another incoming multiversal caper. Elsewhere, corporate synergy takes an ominous turn as product placement becomes official canon, while the mere mention of Taika Waititi tackling Thor 5 erases the memories of his status as one of the best-reviewed filmmakers of the 21st Century.

There’s a reason why Loki season 2 is ba da ba ba bah lovin’ it

Still via Marvel Studios

On the surface, the intertwining of Marvel Studios and McDonald’s sounds like the latest in a long line of cash grabs, and while that’s very true to a large extent, it has at least been explained away as having a canonical reason to exist.

An executive producer on Loki‘s second season helped offer the reasons why Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie would find a 1980s branch of the fast food giant as her own fortress of solitude, and it’s all to do with a multiversal revenge mission that left her feeling famished. Look, nobody said it had to make sense, but it’s tied to season 1 regardless.

Taika Waititi’s remarkable streak of critical acclaim means nothing when Thor 5 rears its head

via Marvel Studios

Everybody knows that Thor: Love and Thunder was a colossal letdown, but it seems to have had the bizarre knock-on effect of convincing everyone that Taika Waititi has suddenly become terrible at his job overnight.

The complete opposite is true, with his impeccable track record between 2007 and 2022 mind-blowing in its consistent levels of acclaim. Between those two points, Waititi’s name never appeared as a writer, director, or executive producer on anything on film or television that fared worse than an 80 percent critical approval rating and 86 user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, But, yeah, he sucks now because Love and Thunder wasn’t very good.

Deadpool 3 homework ends up becoming mandatory viewing for Netflix subscribers everywhere

via 20th Century Fox

Although standalone spin-off Elektra should be avoided at all costs because it really is every bit as bad as its reputation suggests, Netflix users have been putting in the hard yards and doing their Deadpool 3 homework by propelling 2003’s Daredevil towards the top end of the viewing list.

Rumors also abound that Ben Affleck was spotted on set and could make a surprise multiversal comeback as 20th Century Fox’s Matt Murdock, so revisiting the relentlessly uninspiring dud could become mandatory viewing prior to the Merc with a Mouth’s return next summer.

That’s it for another week of Marvel madness, but as always, check back tomorrow to discover the latest goings-on.