LEGO and Marvel collaborated for a unique Spider-Man Christmas gift and the early reviews are nearly flawless

The ho-ho-holidays are almost upon us, which means it’s time to start thinking about snowflakes, sweaters, hot chocolate, and maybe limited-release LEGO advent calendars — especially Spider-Man-themed limited-release LEGO advent calendars.

Recommended Videos

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man advent calendar: buy it on Amazon

The latest offering from Marvel and LEGO is a major hit with Spidey fans (which, to be real, is basically all of us). Like any other advent calendar, the 2024 Spider-Man advent calendar has 24 gifts, one for each day leading up to Christmas Day. But unlike any other advent calendar, the gifts are all Marvel characters from Spider-Man stories.

The product description on Amazon reads, “Give a young Marvel fan the perfect start to the holidays with the LEGO Spider-Man 2024 Advent Calendar (76293). Filled with Super Hero fun, mini buildable models and LEGO Marvel Spider-Man minifigures, this set is the perfect Marvel count down holiday gift for boys and girls ages 7 and up. The fun will start on December 1 and continue long after the last door has been opened! Behind each of the 24 doors is a daily gift for kids to discover throughout the buildup to Christmas.”

Think Spider-Man, Green Goblin, Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, and Venom — and more. Other gifts include racing cars and an Electro Christmas tree. You and your family can open one gift a day, which culminates in final gift being opened on Christmas Eve. The gifts also include buildable LEGO models of New York City street scenes, Spider-Ham and a hot dog cart, and even Sandman’s catapult.

Reviews for the advent calendar are nearly perfect. As one person wrote, the calendar is a “hit with the grandson …mind you anything SpiderMan is a hit with the grandson…throw in LEGO and it is a grand slam…He’s a LEGO nut!” If you’re looking for the perfect pre-holiday fun for your Spider-Man obsessed kids, partner, or even yourself, the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man advent calendar might just be it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy