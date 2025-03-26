Sluggish ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast reveal draws 5.2M viewers and spawns hilarious reactions

Leave it up to Marvel Studios to choose the most agonizing way imaginable to announce the official Avengers: Doomsday cast list.
At least, that’s what fans suspect the studio is currently up to. At around 11am EST on March 26, the studio launched a livestream on YouTube and X that only showed a director’s chair emblazoned with Chris Hemsworth’s name. Hemsworth immediately began trending, prompting suspicions that the studio was about to make some kind of upcoming release reveal, perhaps even about Thor 5. Roughly 15 minutes later, the camera panned to a new chair featuring Vanessa Kirby’s name. This led to speculation that Marvel is, in fact, officially unveiling its Doomsday cast list.
Despite the announcement moving at a snail’s pace, it has drawn millions of curious onlookers as well as a fair share of hilarious GIFs and memes. Fans are understandably itching for the full list, but if the current pace is anything to go by, we won’t have it for a full 24 hours. This curious form of torture has many wondering what’s worse: waiting to see names like Tom Holland appear, or watching paint dry.
Who has officially been announced for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday?
If we’re taking Marvel’s livestream as the official confirmation, then here’s where the cast list currently stands (in order of how the names were announced):
- Chris Hemsworth
- Vanessa Kirby
- Anthony Mackie
- Sebastian Stan
- Letitia Wright
- Paul Rudd
- Wyatt Russell
- Tenoch Huerta Mejia
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach
- Simu Liu
- Florence Pugh
- Kelsey Grammer
Marvel’s painfully slow announcement prompts hilarious reactions
As MCU fans patiently wait for Marvel to finish its announcement (and pray that it’s sped up at some point; we do have things to do), GIFs and memes are landing on X faster than Anthony Mackie with a broken wing. While many are poking fun at how old we’re going to be by the time the full cast is revealed, some wonder if there will be any mind-blowing surprises. (A certain Oscar-nominated Wicked star, perhaps?)
No one can deny how painful Hump Day has become as a result of the announcement’s glacial pace. (And no, it does not thrill us.)
Feelings of despair abound as we wait for a new name to drop every 15 minutes (why, Marvel?!).
It’s quite literally as if the Zootopia sloth himself decided this was the best way to share the news with the masses.
Will we be alive by the time this thing is done? It’s anyone’s guess.
Obligatory Rose DeWitt Bukater drop.
It’s 15 minutes, babe. Not 10. Fif. Teen.
It is indeed the most random day for this to be happening.
You know Scarlet Witch fans are already screaming about the potential lack of an Elizabeth Olsen chair.
Then again, if an Olsen chair does appear, we should all prepare for the internet to immediately burst into red flame.
You could literally hear the internet cheer when Simu Liu’s chair appeared.
Cue the internet breaking the second Kelsey Grammer’s name was announced!
Will Chris Evans’ name be on a chair? Will it?!
What about Ariana Grande?!
What other names will appear in this disturbing game of zombie musical chairs? Brie Larson? Oscar Isaac? Ryan Reynolds? Zendaya? Charlie Cox? Jonathan Majors?! Only time will tell, kittens. Only time will tell.
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is revealed.
Published: Mar 26, 2025 11:47 am