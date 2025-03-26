Sluggish ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast reveal draws 5.2M viewers and spawns hilarious reactions

We're hoping to still be alive by the time this announcement is done.

Leave it up to Marvel Studios to choose the most agonizing way imaginable to announce the official Avengers: Doomsday cast list.

At least, that’s what fans suspect the studio is currently up to. At around 11am EST on March 26, the studio launched a livestream on YouTube and X that only showed a director’s chair emblazoned with Chris Hemsworth’s name. Hemsworth immediately began trending, prompting suspicions that the studio was about to make some kind of upcoming release reveal, perhaps even about Thor 5. Roughly 15 minutes later, the camera panned to a new chair featuring Vanessa Kirby’s name. This led to speculation that Marvel is, in fact, officially unveiling its Doomsday cast list.

Despite the announcement moving at a snail’s pace, it has drawn millions of curious onlookers as well as a fair share of hilarious GIFs and memes. Fans are understandably itching for the full list, but if the current pace is anything to go by, we won’t have it for a full 24 hours. This curious form of torture has many wondering what’s worse: waiting to see names like Tom Holland appear, or watching paint dry.

Who has officially been announced for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday?

If we’re taking Marvel’s livestream as the official confirmation, then here’s where the cast list currently stands (in order of how the names were announced):

Chris Hemsworth

Vanessa Kirby

Anthony Mackie

Sebastian Stan

Letitia Wright

Paul Rudd

Wyatt Russell

Tenoch Huerta Mejia

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Simu Liu

Florence Pugh

Kelsey Grammer

Marvel’s painfully slow announcement prompts hilarious reactions

Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Kirby and Chris Hemsworth will all officially star in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



In theaters on May 1, 2026. pic.twitter.com/nwI1VRcBa4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 26, 2025

As MCU fans patiently wait for Marvel to finish its announcement (and pray that it’s sped up at some point; we do have things to do), GIFs and memes are landing on X faster than Anthony Mackie with a broken wing. While many are poking fun at how old we’re going to be by the time the full cast is revealed, some wonder if there will be any mind-blowing surprises. (A certain Oscar-nominated Wicked star, perhaps?)

No one can deny how painful Hump Day has become as a result of the announcement’s glacial pace. (And no, it does not thrill us.)

Me by the time the full Avengers Doomsday line-up gets announced pic.twitter.com/AThBwqPPbk — Heavy Spoilers (@heavyspoilers) March 26, 2025

Feelings of despair abound as we wait for a new name to drop every 15 minutes (why, Marvel?!).

one avengers doomsday cast announcement every 15 minutes… pic.twitter.com/53wXDLQAqL — cam 🌌 | syril squad (@camandfilm) March 26, 2025

It’s quite literally as if the Zootopia sloth himself decided this was the best way to share the news with the masses.

Marvel partnered with Zootopia for the Doomsday cast reveal. pic.twitter.com/CUvoeHCWCs — Jeremy (@ManaByte) March 26, 2025

Will we be alive by the time this thing is done? It’s anyone’s guess.

All of us by the time the full lineup for Avengers Doomsday is revealed pic.twitter.com/W9cwmIhACI — Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) March 26, 2025

Obligatory Rose DeWitt Bukater drop.

When Marvel finally finishes announcing the Doomsday cast pic.twitter.com/Xk4Ef0EAdd — Ava (@heyxava) March 26, 2025

It’s 15 minutes, babe. Not 10. Fif. Teen.

They’re definitely announcing the cast of Doomsday but I hope we don’t have to wait 10 minutes in between each chair. What is happening right now. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) March 26, 2025

It is indeed the most random day for this to be happening.

Marvel Studios announcing Avengers: Doomsday cast on a random Wednesday pic.twitter.com/Q3zJfaidna — Marvel Multiverse (@MarvelMultive) March 26, 2025

You know Scarlet Witch fans are already screaming about the potential lack of an Elizabeth Olsen chair.

this avengers doomsday stream gonna be 6 hours long just to not have an “elizabeth olsen” chair pic.twitter.com/dNIUILmc1n — anthony (@lizziesjuul) March 26, 2025

Then again, if an Olsen chair does appear, we should all prepare for the internet to immediately burst into red flame.

Elizabeth Olsen: "Im not gonna be in Doomsday or Secret Wars"



pic.twitter.com/I2OqiEH6Fx — P misses wanda (@filmzwanda) March 25, 2025

You could literally hear the internet cheer when Simu Liu’s chair appeared.

I'm the only one waiting for Shang-Chi to join Avengers Doomsday pic.twitter.com/uIaTzP9c1b — Blaze Binges (@BlazeBinges) March 26, 2025

Cue the internet breaking the second Kelsey Grammer’s name was announced!

KELSEY GRAMMER WILL RETURN AS BEAST IN ‘AVENGERS DOOMSDAY’. pic.twitter.com/xaks0F5H2n — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) March 26, 2025

Will Chris Evans’ name be on a chair? Will it?!

Twitter gonna go wild if they show a Chris Evans chair for Avengers: Doomsday pic.twitter.com/CrmN3LHa4h — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) March 26, 2025

What about Ariana Grande?!

OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/pfYo0eCHID — arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) March 26, 2025

What other names will appear in this disturbing game of zombie musical chairs? Brie Larson? Oscar Isaac? Ryan Reynolds? Zendaya? Charlie Cox? Jonathan Majors?! Only time will tell, kittens. Only time will tell.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is revealed.

