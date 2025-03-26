Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
'Avengers: Doomsday' cast announcement
Images via Marvel Studios
Category:
Marvel
Movies
News

Sluggish ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast reveal draws 5.2M viewers and spawns hilarious reactions

We're hoping to still be alive by the time this announcement is done.
Image of Josh Conrad
Josh Conrad
|

Published: Mar 26, 2025 11:47 am

Leave it up to Marvel Studios to choose the most agonizing way imaginable to announce the official Avengers: Doomsday cast list.

Recommended Videos

At least, that’s what fans suspect the studio is currently up to. At around 11am EST on March 26, the studio launched a livestream on YouTube and X that only showed a director’s chair emblazoned with Chris Hemsworth’s name. Hemsworth immediately began trending, prompting suspicions that the studio was about to make some kind of upcoming release reveal, perhaps even about Thor 5. Roughly 15 minutes later, the camera panned to a new chair featuring Vanessa Kirby’s name. This led to speculation that Marvel is, in fact, officially unveiling its Doomsday cast list.

Despite the announcement moving at a snail’s pace, it has drawn millions of curious onlookers as well as a fair share of hilarious GIFs and memes. Fans are understandably itching for the full list, but if the current pace is anything to go by, we won’t have it for a full 24 hours. This curious form of torture has many wondering what’s worse: waiting to see names like Tom Holland appear, or watching paint dry.

Who has officially been announced for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday?

If we’re taking Marvel’s livestream as the official confirmation, then here’s where the cast list currently stands (in order of how the names were announced):

  • Chris Hemsworth
  • Vanessa Kirby
  • Anthony Mackie
  • Sebastian Stan
  • Letitia Wright
  • Paul Rudd
  • Wyatt Russell
  • Tenoch Huerta Mejia
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach
  • Simu Liu
  • Florence Pugh
  • Kelsey Grammer

Marvel’s painfully slow announcement prompts hilarious reactions

As MCU fans patiently wait for Marvel to finish its announcement (and pray that it’s sped up at some point; we do have things to do), GIFs and memes are landing on X faster than Anthony Mackie with a broken wing. While many are poking fun at how old we’re going to be by the time the full cast is revealed, some wonder if there will be any mind-blowing surprises. (A certain Oscar-nominated Wicked star, perhaps?)

No one can deny how painful Hump Day has become as a result of the announcement’s glacial pace. (And no, it does not thrill us.)

Feelings of despair abound as we wait for a new name to drop every 15 minutes (why, Marvel?!).

It’s quite literally as if the Zootopia sloth himself decided this was the best way to share the news with the masses.

Will we be alive by the time this thing is done? It’s anyone’s guess.

Obligatory Rose DeWitt Bukater drop.

It’s 15 minutes, babe. Not 10. Fif. Teen.

It is indeed the most random day for this to be happening.

You know Scarlet Witch fans are already screaming about the potential lack of an Elizabeth Olsen chair.

Then again, if an Olsen chair does appear, we should all prepare for the internet to immediately burst into red flame.

You could literally hear the internet cheer when Simu Liu’s chair appeared.

Cue the internet breaking the second Kelsey Grammer’s name was announced!

Will Chris Evans’ name be on a chair? Will it?!

What about Ariana Grande?!

What other names will appear in this disturbing game of zombie musical chairs? Brie Larson? Oscar Isaac? Ryan Reynolds? Zendaya? Charlie Cox? Jonathan Majors?! Only time will tell, kittens. Only time will tell.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is revealed.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content