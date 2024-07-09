Marvel doesn’t want you to remember this ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ character had a steamy romance with Captain America

For countless months have we dreamed of whatever shenanigans Wade and Logan will be getting up to in Deadpool & Wolverine. Months have now turned to weeks, which will soon turn to days, after which we’ll hopefully look ahead to the MCU‘s future with a renewed sense of enthusiasm.

What we know to expect: a long-overdue tussle between Wolverine and Sabretooth, enough innuendo and blatant flirtation to last us the rest of the Multiverse Saga, Fox universe cameos aplenty, and blood. Lots and lots of blood.

What we would like to expect; the comic-accurate Blind Al/Captain America romance.

Image/Screengrab via Marvel Comics

In 1998’s Deadpool Vol. 3, Issue 25, it’s revealed that, back during World War II, Steve Rogers had a rather close relationship with a woman named Althea, who he affectionately referred to as “Al,” as shown in the image above. Yes, that Al.

And Cap isn’t the only one who remembers this particular rendezvous.

Image/Screengrab via Marvel Comics

In the same issue, Blind Al herself is offering one of her invaluable pep talks to the Merc With the Mouth, in hopes that he’ll realize what it means to be a hero. During this time, she offers up an anecdote of one such hero she met in her youth. “Blondie,” she called him; a soldier that wouldn’t hesitate to throw himself onto a grenade to protect those around him. Sound familiar?

That’s right; Captain America and Blind Al are ex-lovers in the Marvel Comics canon, insofar as comic book worlds are capable of adhering to strict canon. The MCU’s Steve, of course, has had his happy-ever-after with Peggy Carter already, but now that he’s mulling about Earth as an elderly man with no Peggy in sight, who knows? Perhaps he and Al (who Leslie Uggams has long been confirmed to be reprising the role of in Deadpool & Wolverine) will hit it off in a disarmingly sweet post-credits scene.

Whatever does or doesn’t happen, it will all be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26 (and boy is it ever going to hit them).

