Marvel fans are all saying the same thing after new revelation about ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

The end of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga will be here sooner than you think. Although May 2027 sounds like the far future, we’re fast approaching just two years until Avengers: Secret Wars hits screens, following one year on from Doomsday‘s arrival in spring 2026. Filming is already underway, in fact, on Avengers 5, and directors the Russos have just revealed our first concrete detail about the MCU’s attempt to one-up Endgame. And fans all have the same complaint.

While promoting their new Netflix sci-fi film The Electric State (which is, sadly, not getting great early notices, but we’re hoping that’s not a bad sign for their Marvel return), the Russos brothers were asked what the runtimes for Avengers 5 and 6 might be. While the length of an MCU movie is typically one of the last things we learn about it, given that often the final cuts of these things are only locked in right before they enter theaters, the Russos already have a clear vision in mind for their next epic two-part event.

And epic is indeed the word. “If I were a betting man,” Joe Russo revealed in a new interview, “I would say the first one is two and a half, and the second one’s three hours.” That sounds right on brand for the Russos, considering that’s pretty much a direct match to the runtimes for Infinity War and Endgame as well. Although you’d think a full 180 minutes for Secret Wars would be enough to satiate superhero lovers, it seems most have the same criticism to this news: make it five hours and we’re golden.

Pfft, 3 hours? Been there, done that. How about a four-hour Marvel movie?

I wanna see a 4 hour long Marvel movie https://t.co/o1CLnBL9FU — 💫 (@KingsDeebo) March 5, 2025

Are we meant to be impressed? Come back to us when your films are as long as the LOTR special editions.

Me after watching all three LOTR extended edition movie on the regular https://t.co/IOtN9TgHpJ pic.twitter.com/a36zah41CT — Gundam Ver. Chu 👍 (@SoulinkChu) March 5, 2025

If Marvel really wanted to impress us they should’ve gone for a three-part Avengers event, with Secret Wars split into two.

secret war should be two parts https://t.co/gR6DTgvkxY — Wanda’s PR Manager (@wandasprmanager) March 5, 2025

At first glance, fans wanting Secret Wars to be longer than three hours might seem greedy, but there is a certain logic to this request. After all, Endgame barely managed to wrap up the Infinity Saga in that same space of time and SW has an even bigger job in sewing the disparate, tangled threads of the multiverse together. Besides, having Doomsday and Secret Wars fit so neatly into the format and structure the Russos used before on IW and Endgame only reinforces the idea that the studio is looking to recapture past glories rather than attempt to boldly go where the franchise has never gone before.

If there was any film series that could have the clout to attempt a Brutalist-like runtime, maybe even with an intermission in the middle, it would be Marvel. Going by all the grumbling that a bladder-breaking 180-minute length is too short, clearly many out there would be willing to remain glued to their seats for, say, 3 hours, 30 minutes to 4 hours. Even so, Marvel is likely of the opinion that if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Just wait until we get to Avengers 15 at the end of the Stilt-Man Saga in 2055, though. That one’s bound to be 10 hours long.

