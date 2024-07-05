Image Credit: Disney
Marvel may have found the perfect directors for ‘Avengers 5’ in the duo who have made more of the Multiverse Saga than anyone else

Have the Russos' ultimate replacements been found?
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jul 5, 2024 07:48 am

There’s some serious assembly required on Avengers 5. To date, the movie not only has no main villain, after the firing of Jonathan Majors, it also has no director, since Shang-Chi‘s Destin Daniel Cretton walked away from the project. As the first Avengers film since Endgame, the one-time biggest movie ever made, it’s fair to say Marvel needs to find the right pair of hands in which to entrust the production.

Or maybe two pairs of hands would be better? After all, the Russo brothers guided Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame to stratospheric levels of success, so clearly two heads are better than one when it comes to movies as complex and multi-faceted as Avengers team-ups. While many filmmakers have been linked to Avenges 5 to date — everyone from Doctor Strange 2‘s Sam Raimi to Deadpool 3‘s Shawn Levy — an intriguing rumor may present the actual best choice the studio could make. Even if this intel isn’t accurate now, it should be.

Moon Knight and Loki directors rumored to be in talks to direct Avengers 5

According to scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Moon Knight and Loki season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are supposedly in discussions behind closed doors to helm Avengers 5. We’ve no way of knowing for sure if this intel is on the level, but whether it is or isn’t is actually irrelevant as it’s made us realize the duo might just be the best picks possible.

The Multiverse Saga has been characterized by its lack of focus, with every project released to date helmed by a different filmmaker. The exception to that is Benson and Moorhead, who worked on the two Disney Plus listed above. Across those series, the pair directed nine episodes, which makes them the most prolific directors of the Multiverse Saga by quite some way — tying with WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, who will nudge ahead of them with 2025’s The Fantastic Four.

Shakman would obviously be a good choice as well, then, but he’s likely tied up with the Fantastic Four franchise for the foreseeable. There’s really no one better than Benson and Moorhead in the running, as the Russos proved that a directing duo with a background in television make for the most reliable people to bring an Avengers film to fruition. Especially as Moon Knight and Loki are easily among the most positively received Phase Four entries.

The Russos set the tone for Infinity War and Endgame in their Captain America movies, and so too did Benson and Moorhead help establish a broader storytelling canvas for the MCU to operate on in the mind-bending Moon Knight and the multiversal Loki. They have proven themselves, they know what they’re doing, and best of all the actually want to do it. Back in November 2023, the duo admitted they’d be up for making an Avengers film someday.

Kevin Feige, you know what you have to do. That is, if you’re not already doing it.

