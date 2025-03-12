Marvel proves no one is safe as ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ kills off another fan favorite

Death has long ago stopped being definitive in the world logic of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it’s fairly refreshing that Daredevil: Born Again seems determined to restore its weight in the narrative.

The show opened with a bang by killing off the only man capable of competing with Matt Murdock for the audience’s affection: his fearless sidekick Foggy Nelson. As eyeballs all over the world registered the finality of the moment, widespread heartbreak set it, and it became clear that the stakes of this new iteration of the once beloved Netflix outing were to be taken seriously. No more resurrections or ambiguous endings fueled by Marvel Studios’ fear to step out of line or make any sort of tough decisions.

Image via Marvel Studios

Now, with episode 3 rolling in on Tuesday, the show renewed its commitment to keeping fans on their toes by saying goodbye to another character, who was quickly conquering the hearts of those watching. The chapter had a bloody, unexpected conclusion when Hector Ayala aka The White Tiger was killed just moments after a life-changing verdict found him not guilty of murdering a New York City cop. Despite his limited screen time, viewers had grown quite fond and attached to Hector, thanks in equal measure to the powerful performance of the late actor Kamar de los Reyes and soulful writing of the character.

Only three episodes in, the combination of the two twists was enough to cement Daredevil: Born Again as one of Marvel’s most ruthless offerings since the Infinity War/Endgame double whammy forced us to part with a multitude of our favorite characters. No one is truly safe on this show, no matter how much relevance they seem to have towards the plot, or how much popularity they earn with fans.

Photo via Marvel Television

Still, I’d argue that’s a good thing. If there are no real consequences or risks when these heroes, vigilantes, and villains do the things they do, then how can audiences ever become invested in their stories? When plot devices like the multiverse, mystic arts, and advanced technology erase the finality of death or serious injury — as they have done with the likes of Gamora, Maria Rambeau, Loki, Vision, Daredevil‘s own Wilson Fisk and Bullseye, and possibly even Scarlet Witch — a precedent is inherently set for how we interact with those scenes. Fight scenes are only as fun to watch as their level of danger. Why should we be emotionally invested in any of it if, no matter the gravity of the fall, stab, gunshot wound, or weight of the building collapsing on your head, the writers will still unearth a plot hole to bring you back?

I mean, the MCU is so chicken about conclusively parting ways with fan favorites, that, when there’s really no coming back from their death, it will still bring back the actors in other roles. *Cough* RDJ as Dr. Doom *cough*.

Fan service or, as my good friend and fellow WGTC writer Charlotte Simmons likes to call it, glucose addiction, has become so rampant in the MCU, that it is genuinely refreshing to see a show like Daredevil: Born Again be brave enough to risk upsetting a few fans for the sake of its story and its thumping emotional heartbeats.

What’s more, the show is not employing these deaths in service of a frivolous shock factor, but rather framing them in a way that furthers the plot and renders them essential to its development. Even better, they acknowledge that Foggy, for example, is a fan favorite character and, as such, keep his memory alive by showing characters like Matt and Karen grieving his loss.

Of course, we’re only three episodes in, and with how the initial plan for the show was modified so many times, I might still end up eating my words. After all, it’s literally called Born Again.

