Marvel teases Loki is yet to find his ‘glorious purpose’ – so what is bigger than God of Mischief sacrificing himself to save the multiverse?

It’s been more than a year since Loki‘s second season wrapped up and, surprisingly not a lot has happened inside the MCU. But then perhaps that’s understandable for Loki himself, who’s now working hard to hold together the Sacred Timeline.

At the end of Loki, we see Tom Hiddleston’s character drop the monicker of God of Mischief and take on a new role as the God of Stories, a title which can only be earned by devoting his existence to bringing together the Sacred Timeline and stopping any divergence from taking place.

By all accounts, this is the final chapter of Loki’s story, as it appears he literally can’t leave his post or chaos ensues. However, this is Marvel and now executives have started to open the door, if only slightly, for the idea of a third season.

“There’s always a chance,” Marvel Studios Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum said in an interview with CinePOP at D23 Brazil 2024. This brief statement would suggest that opinions on the series have changed in the 12 months since it finished. At the time of its conclusion, all seemed to be over, and Hiddleston was celebrating the finale as the end of a 14-year journey for himself, and Loki as a character.

.@twhiddleston reflects on the last 14 years of his life playing #Loki and explains how his character comes full circle in the Season 2 finale. @LokiOfficial #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/1jugGpZVR9 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 11, 2023

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon back in November of 2023, Hiddleston explained how Loki emerged into the MCU filled with glorious purpose, but throughout his story, he learned that this was all a fallacy. This forced him to discover a new purpose which, ironically, gave him the incredible power he desired but very little opportunity to do anything with it.

It’s important to note that just because a Marvel Studios executive says they’re open to doing more Loki doesn’t mean it will happen, so don’t get your hopes up until there is some official word regarding the show. However, it’s fun to speculate what could come next for Loki.

Bringing Loki back for Season 3 would need to be one tied into the greater MCU events—and this didn’t go well for the series the first time. Fortunately, instead of relying on Kang, Deadpool 3 already attached itself to the TVA which means that they are still a large presence in the franchise.

Perhaps something happening at the TVA could force Loki to leave his post, but this would have major implications and cause the death of several timelines. More likely, a third season could be a sort of spin-off with other characters from the show as the central story. This would seem like the only real way to get a third season but it’s not the only way the character could return to the MCU.

The multiverse is well and truly open and as we know there’s a lot of Lokis out there. When we get to the next Avengers film perhaps the multiverse could open and result in a new Loki making their way into the mix, who knows? All we know is that we want more Loki, whether that’s with another season of his show or back in the MCU.

