Oops, the ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ director just confirmed a cameo from an MCU star we never thought we’d see again

Marvel Studios is proving just how much it loves its fans this Valentine’s Day by gifting them Captain America: Brave New World. OK, so some might say the studio is dumping this troubled, controversy-laden production in a cinematic graveyard slot, but let’s try and think of it in more of a romantic sense. There’s certainly much to be excited for in Anthony Mackie’s first go-around in the title role, including the return of an MCU character not seen since 2008!

And, no, I’m not talking about Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader. Captain America 4 has always seemed like something of an Incredible Hulk 2, seeing as it features Thaddeus Ross so heavily (albeit now played by Harrison Ford, instead of the late William Hurt). It’s long been an open secret that a certain other character introduced in the oft-ignored Edward Norton movie would be popping by, too, but that’s never been officially confirmed… Until now, that is.

Marvel confirms a key Hulk lore character is back for Captain America 4 (1 week too early)

Image via Marvel Studios

Betty Ross die-hards, your patience is finally about to pay off! In a curious move, Marvel has officially discussed the return of Liv Tyler to the franchise for the first time, just a week before Brave New World enters theaters and we could’ve found out for ourselves.

Sure, leaked set pics already made us aware of her role, but director Julius Onah was unexpectedly open about Tyler’s involvement in the latest episode of The Official Marvel Podcast. Perhaps (accurately) guessing that the people listening are the sort that would already know Tyler is in the film, Onah came clean that Bruce Banner’s ex-girlfriend is back this time around, teasing that she will be integral to President Ross’ story arc.

“It was sort of a no-brainer to bring Liv back,” Onah revealed. “She just has this real humanity to her. … The relationship she ends up having with Thaddeus Ross in this film is a real big part of his journey of trying to cement his legacy and redefine who he has been as a human being and as a leader.”

Honestly, we were only expecting Tyler to show up for one scene at best (enough for fans to go “oh yeah, I forgot Arwen from Lord of the Rings was in this universe” and that’s it), but Onah’s comments highly suggest she’ll share several scenes with her new on-screen father. It’s entirely possible Betty could even receive a deeper characterization than she did the first time around, when she basically just had to flash winsome looks of concern at Edward Norton every now and again.

It’s worth pointing out that Betty gets gamma-irradiated herself in the comics, going by both Harpy and — most conspicuously — Red She-Hulk. Seeing as her pops will become Red Hulk here, is there the chance for Betty to hulk out as well and stick around for future projects? Crazier things have happened in the MCU. Like Harrison Ford playing Red Hulk, for one.

