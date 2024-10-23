Review: ‘What If… Marc Spector was host to Venom?’ is the ‘Moon Knight’ season 2 Marvel doesn’t have the guts to make

Marvel’s What If…? animated series has practically infinite scope, as each new episode creates a fresh universe in which any MCU character could pop up in any number of combinations or different forms. The one dimensional barrier it can’t cross, though? The corporate one, meaning that Sony’s roster of superheroes and anti-heroes is sadly off-limits. That’s not so in the latest chapter in Marvel’s What If…? book series, however, which boldly embraces a crossover we’re unlikely to see happen in either Moon Knight season 2 or Venom: The Last Dance.

Returning readers of this series, launched earlier this year, will already be familiar with the answers to “What If… Loki was worthy?” and “What if… Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker were siblings?” This third entry is even more galaxy-brained than its brethren, though, as it dares to ponder the question: “What if… Marc Spector was host to Venom?” It’s a brilliant concept, as Moon Knight’s DiD makes him a fascinating choice to bond with the Venom symbiote, and thankfully writer Mike Chen mines the concept to its fullest.

What’s interesting about Chen’s story, in contrast to the two prior novels, is that it puts the multiverse of it all front and center. In a blisteringly fast-paced opening, we’re introduced to the Moon Knight of a world that’s very similar to the MCU’s Sacred Timeline being attacked by a Moon Knight from another reality who has bonded with Venom. While Venom-Spector goes off to enact an evil plan with apocalyptic ramifications, the other Spector’s alters, Steven Grant and Joe Locksley, are left to work with Khonshu — the Egyptian moon god — to stop him.

Just know I’m simplifying things greatly there, as Chen must’ve had an in-depth flowchart to keep track of which variant and which alter is in control of the story at different times. The result is a gripping, engrossing read that, much like bonding with a symbiote, is hard to extricate yourself from once you’ve got a taste for it. That said, readers should be aware that this is a Moon Knight story first and a Venom story second — Eddie Brock/Venom shippers will be left disappointed by Brock’s absence.

On the other hand, Moon Knight knights — this is your jam. The Disney Plus series frustratingly held off on introducing Joe until its post-credits scene, but the no-nonsense cabby gets a large chunk of the action here and strikes up an enjoyable rapport with the goofy, talkative Steven Grant — in a neat touch, Chen introduces a shared mindscape for the alters that allows them to interact. It’s fair to say a lot of fans found Moon Knight through the TV show, so it’s thrilling that Chen is able to draw from the MCU version so directly — two original creations for the series may just show up for welcome cameos.

If there is one criticism, it’s that the book mostly shies away from exploring the nitty-gritty of Marc’s mental health. In some ways, that makes sense seeing as TV’s Moon Knight already covered that quite extensively. Still, it’s somewhat disappointing, as one of the best parts of the Scarlet Witch novel was its dedication to exploring Wanda’s loneliness, identity issues, and more. The result is a must-read for Moony fans, but not something that is one of the character’s most definitive tales.

It’s been over two years since Moon Knight hit screens and, fine, we get it, Oscar Isaac is a very busy boy, but it still hurts that there’s been no word on a second season just yet. With such clear ties to the MCU and yet a central premise that Marvel would never dare realize on screen, What If… Marc Spector Was Host to Venom? is the ultimate alternative. Let’s just hope it’s not our last dance with Moon Knight for a while.

'What If... Marc Spector was host to Venom?' Fun, fast-paced and thrilling, Marvel's third 'What If...? novel is a gripping, engrossing read that, much like a symbiote, is hard to extricate yourself from once you've bonded with it.

