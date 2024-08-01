Robert Downey Jr.’s debut turn as Doctor Doom might just be coming a whole lot sooner than ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

No matter how many people might have a problem with it (probably far more than Marvel might’ve expected), Robert Downey Jr. is officially our Doctor Doom. Be it Iron Man loyalists, the Romani community, or Jonathan Majors, not everyone’s happy about RDJ’s incoming MCU return as Victor Von Doom, set to begin with 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday.

At least, that’s what we’ve been assuming. Foolishly, perhaps, as since when have MCU characters stayed within their own lanes? Downey himself proved major characters could crossover from one franchise to another in the franchise’s second-ever movie, thanks to Tony Stark’s cameo in The Incredible Hulk. Sure enough, it seems those reluctant to respect the Downaissance may need to get on board far sooner than expected, according to the latest rumored intel that may reveal Downey-Doom’s real first appearance.

Downey’s Doctor Doom is rumored to make a post-credits scene cameo in one of Marvel’s three 2025 movies

Don’t take this as read (or maybe green) just yet, but it’s being claimed that Doom could make his grand MCU debut, and Downey his grand MCU comeback, as soon as next year. Scooper Jeff “The InSneider” Sneider is claiming that the Latverian ruler will cameo in a certain post-credits scene in one of Marvel’s three 2025 films. See if you can guess which one.

Yes, it’s alleged that Downey will turn up in the tag scene of July’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While Galactus is the main villain of the foursome’s own first foray under Marvel Studios, it wouldn’t really be an FF film without a glimpse of Doctor Doom, so it’s only proper for Downey to drop by for an after-credits treat. Downey’s casting being revealed so far ahead of filming beginning on Doomsday — no other cast members have been formally confirmed as yet — would also suddenly make a lot of sense. Maybe they had to lock him down now as Fantastic Four started shooting this week.

Teasing the big bad in post-credits scenes before they face the Avengers is also the MCU’s bread and butter — Thanos did it for years during the Infinity Saga, and Kang… Well, that was supposed to happen with Kang but, thanks to Majors’ firing, his appearances have been reduced to all plant, no payoff. Again, it’s just a Victor Von Rumor at present, but there might just be something to all this scuttlebutt.

Imagine it. The Fantastic Four credits are interrupted by a shot of a very familiar metal mask before a hand grabs it and fixes it to their face beneath a green cloak. “Fine,” says the voice of Robert Downey Jr. “I’ll do it myself.”

