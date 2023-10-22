‘Seeing someone in tight clothes is mentally difficult’: A 3-time Oscar-winner gave the best-ever response to the ‘is Marvel cinema?’ debate

Thanks almost entirely to one filmmaker who we shouldn’t have to name to put the point across, it’s become par for the course for any notable director to be asked for their thoughts on the Marvel Cinematic Universe whenever they’re promoting their latest project.

The responses have revealed several surprising fans of Kevin Feige’s superhero sandbox, along with a number of grumpy old dudes who can’t stop themselves decrying the franchise as the death of cinema as we know it. However, the best response by far was given by three-time Academy Award winner Bong Joon-ho when it was presented to him in a 2019 interview, and there’s a very good reason why his comments have ended up going viral more than four years later.

This is the guy who made his Oscars kiss each other for a photo op, so he’s already a treasure, and he started by showing respect for both Scorsese and the MCU as you’d imagine such a wholesome character to do.

“I have so much respect for Scorsese and Coppola, and I grew up studying their films. So I fully understand the context of their comments and I respect their opinion. But on the other hand, if I look at the films individually, I enjoyed Guardians of the Galaxy, James Mangold’s Logan and Winter Soldier by the Russo brothers. There are great cinematic moments in those films.”

The best was still to come, though, with the Parasite director giving the greatest-ever response when asked flat-out if he’d ever consider signing onto a Marvel Studios blockbuster.

“I have a personal problem. I respect the creativity that goes into superhero films, but in real life and in movies, I can’t stand people wearing tight-fitting clothes. I’ll never wear something like that, and just seeing someone in tight clothes is mentally difficult. I don’t know where to look, and I feel suffocated. Most superheroes wear tight suits, so I can never direct one. I don’t think anyone will offer the project to me either. If there is a superhero who has a very boxy costume, maybe I can try.”

Surprisingly, nobody’s offered him the chance to helm a hero with “a very boxy costume,” but his weapons-grade response to the never-ending debate will take some beating regardless.