‘She didn’t lie tho’: Jamie Lee Curtis just tanked her MCU chances with hilariously savage burn at Marvel’s expense

With the 2024 Summer Olympics underway, people have been coming up with new, hilarious categories to add to the event. If we were to vote for one, it would be taking shots at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If that happened, Jamie Lee Curtis would be a front-runner for a gold medal. In an interview with MTV during last weekend’s 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Jamie Lee Curtis was asked which phase the MCU is in now. Without any hesitation, she demolished it harder than Thanos when she confidently answered: “bad”.

You heard that right. Marvel isn’t in Phase 5 but in Phase Bad. According to the comments, “she didn’t lie tho.” And, honestly, it’s tough to disagree.

“Jamie Lee, you’re all of us!” one comment reads. “Love Marvel but she’s not wrong lowkey,” another points out. So yeah, the Marvel hate church is seemingly gaining new followers.

If the internet had to choose the best disses on MCU, it would take days, if not weeks, for the committee to pick their winners. Perhaps Martin Scorsese should be considered for a member of the jury?

In Deadpool & Wolverine the Merc with a Mouth spends the entire movie taking shots at Disney’s multiversal movies. When he welcomes Hugh Jackman to the MCU he explains he’s joining at a low point. Later, he dunks on the franchise even harder, claiming the Multiverse Saga has seen a “miss, after miss, after miss”. So watch out, Curtis, you have some pretty harsh competition.

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Jamie Lee Curtis needs to be careful, as soon the fan bases might turn against her, or rather one fan base. The actress stars in Borderlands, which releases next week, on July 9. Gamers might be merciless when an adaptation of their favorite franchise goes wrong, so Curtis might find herself on the other side of the barricade very soon.

