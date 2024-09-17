Taika Waititi might have time to make a surprise Marvel comeback after his streaming reboot you probably didn’t see runs out of time

Taika Waititi left his Marvel days in the past after 2022’s disastrous Thor: Love and Thunder, but with his most recent streaming reboot failing to gain traction on the charts, could the acclaimed director turn back the clock and return to helm another superhero flick?

I know what you’re thinking, “Taika Waititi has a new series on streaming?” I had the exact same thought. The series, which premiered on Apple TV Plus, is actually a reboot of the classic ’80s film Time Bandits. It’s a classic piece of ’80s nostalgia, but that only makes it all the more perplexing that the 2024 reboot somehow flew under the radar.

The development is not entirely surprising. Despite the nostalgia factor and mostly favorable reviews (78% on Rotten Tomatoes), Time Bandits, created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi, did not attract a large enough audience and was not able to crack Nielsen’s Top… pic.twitter.com/dTG1ZVkkie — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 17, 2024

The show premiered in July 2024, and yet it seems most people were only made aware of it after the announcement of its cancellation in September. It had generally positive reviews and a talented team behind it, including Waititi, Jermaine Clement, and Iain Morris. Yet after just a single season, the show is out of time.

To be fair to Waititi, the blame can’t really be placed on him here, or anyone who worked on the show for that matter. It seems the issue came down to a pretty lackluster marketing campaign that led many to just straight-up miss the release. Responses on X to the show’s cancellation included many stating they weren’t even aware the show existed.

Could Taika Waititi return to Marvel?

Back in 2023, the director told Variety that he would most likely not return to direct another Thor movie because his slate was booked for the next six or seven years. Now that any prospects for future seasons of Time Bandits have been lost, Waititi could have a gap in his calendar that needs filling. Maybe this is the perfect opportunity for him to return to Marvel.

I know for some MCU fans that idea will send a shiver down their spine, but perhaps it could be a chance for Taika to redeem himself. There’s no doubt the man is capable of making great films and shows when he wants to. It would be great to see him return and prove to fans he still has his mojo.

But could it really happen, though?

While speaking to Variety, Waititi made it clear that there is no bad blood between him and the superhero studio. “I love Marvel, I love working with them. I love Chris.” Despite the fan backlash to Thor: Love and Thunder, he clearly enjoyed working on the film and has left the door open for a possible return in the future.

