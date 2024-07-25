The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ post-credits scene, explained

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine. Deadpool & Wolverine is about to break R-rated box office records, as Marvel fans run into theaters to witness the Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) MCU debut. Of course, everyone expects Deadpool 3 to have a clever post-credits scene.

Recommended Videos

It will come as no surprise that Deadpool & Wolverine has, indeed, a post-credits scene. However, instead of ushering in a new era of future MCU projects, the post-credit scene follows the tradition of the two previous Deadpool movies by landing a final joke and making a hilarious meta-commentary on the superhero industry.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson discovers that Wolverine’s (Hugh Jackman) death in Logan threatens his timeline’s existence. This revelation sets him on a collision course with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) as he searches for a replacement Wolverine from an alternate reality. The journey leads Wade and a new Wolverine to the Void, a desolate realm at the end of time ruled by the formidable Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). There, they encounter an unexpected ally: the Human Torch, portrayed by Chris Evans in a clever nod to his pre-Captain America superhero role.

During their captivity in Cassandra’s base, Wade seemingly betrays Johnny Storm by attributing a series of offensive remarks to him. The scene makes the audience believe that Wade is testing Cassandra’s limits by cursing her in highly creative ways but putting the blame on the Human Torch just to be safe. This leads to a shocking display of Cassandra’s powers, resulting in Johnny’s apparent demise.

Deadpool & Wolverine post-credits scene nods at the Fox era of superhero movies

Image via 20th Century Studios

As the credits finish rolling, we’re treated to a scene that’s quintessentially Deadpool. Our antihero stands alone at the TVA, breaking the fourth wall to address the audience directly. His mission? To clear his name and prove he wasn’t responsible for Johnny’s gruesome fate.

Deadpool uses TVA technology to present evidence of his journey to Cassandra’s base, when he has shared a cell with Johnny Storm and the new Logan. In a hilarious twist, it’s revealed that Johnny did indeed utter all the offensive remarks Wade had attributed to him – and then some. The scene is a comedic goldmine, playing on the stark contrast between Chris Evans’ portrayal of the wholesome Captain America and this foul-mouthed version of the Human Torch.

Deadpool & Wolverine stays true to its roots by delivering a punchline rather than a preview of future projects. It prioritizes humor and character development over universe-building, a refreshing approach in the interconnected world of superhero cinema. Even if we are all excited to see the Mutants join the Sacred Timeline of the MCU, it’s good to watch a movie that tells a self-contained story once in a while.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy