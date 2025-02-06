‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ has already set a mind-blowing record, and we’ve only seen 2 minutes of it

It’s clobbering time! Clobbering records time, that is, as The Fantastic Four: First Steps is already smashing milestones despite not launching into cinemas until the summer. Marvel Studios really gave DC’s Superman trailer a run for its money this week with our first proper look at director Matt “WandaVision” Shakman’s reboot of the First Family, and MCU fans are immediately finding their faith for the future of the franchise restored.

Recommended Videos

Just look at the evidence. It’s been confirmed that the First Steps trailer manage to draw 202 million views across all platforms within its first 24 hours of going live. This means it is officially one of the most popular Marvel movie trailer launches ever. Specifically, it’s the third most popular ever, which heavily indicates that the new Fantastic Four might just end up as the most successful Multiverse Saga movie since, well, the last one.

Fantastic Four: First Steps on track to become third biggest Multiverse Saga movie after No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine

‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR’ trailer debuted with 202M views in its first 24 hours.



One of the biggest debuts ever for a Marvel trailer. pic.twitter.com/RxN3r6QqZb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 6, 2025

According to Deadline, Fantastic Four‘s phenomenal trailer performance means it’s the MCU’s third most-watched trailer to date, behind Deadpool & Wolverine (365 million) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (355 million). That tells us that it is the most-watched trailer for an MCU movie that isn’t a sequel, which just goes to show how much fans care for these characters — despite Fox’s best attempts to tarnish their brand for good.

Deadpool & Wolverine memorably became the single most-watched trailer in movie and internet history when it dropped this time last year, which ended up translating to a whopping box office run — the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman threequel ended up bringing home $1.3 billion worldwide. Similarly, No Way Home swung to glory with an amazing $1.95 billion global total. First Steps is keeping some mighty fine company, then, thereby setting the stage for a hefty haul this July.

Pre-release buzz for Captain America: Brave New World has been arguably somewhat muted — although box office projections aren’t terrible — so it’s encouraging to see that Marvel’s summer tentpole could be on track to become as popular as its last. Obviously, clicking on a trailer is a lot different from actually buying a theater ticket, but with any luck, the fans will follow through. Although it has to be said that First Steps has some ridiculously stiff competition.

This July is stacked in the crowd-pleasing blockbuster department, as Fantastic Four is the filling in a cinematic sandwich also comprising Jurassic World: Rebirth at the start of the month and Superman at the end. This could either turn into a mutually beneficial three-way Barbenheimer-style situation (Jurantastic Fuperman? Super Fantastic World Man?) or a disappointment for all parties as the three films shave sales off of each other.

It’s worth pointing out that Superman‘s trailer smashed its way to 250 million views in 24 hours to become DC and Warner Bros.’ most-watched trailer ever. So the glass half empty way of looking at this is that the Man of Steel might have the edge over Marvel. On the glass half full side, though, it seems people are excited for superhero movies again!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy