‘The honor of two lifetimes’: The final ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer is going to make you SCREAM before your jaw falls off

Well, folks, we’re officially one week away before Deadpool & Wolverine slices and dices its way into cinemas and rescues the Marvel Cinematic Universe from itself.

Recommended Videos

Many have preemptively assured themselves that Deadpool & Wolverine is, in fact, going to succeed as the cinematic heelturn the franchise needed, and after baring witness to this final trailer, we’re all too happy to join them in such a declaration.

The trailer (also shared by Hugh Jackman via X with the most heartwarming caption possible), has saved the biggest and most exciting reveal for last. It seems as though Deadpool & Wolverine is actually going to be crafting some genuine pathos here; an element that’s been sorely missing in recent days (and the very same element that caused the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to soar the way they did).

Indeed, throughout the teaser do Logan and Wade ruminate on loss, love, family, and the universally affable power of caring about all of those things. Could it be that Deadpool’s declaration of giving a hoot will, in some way, work in response to recent Marvel entries feeling like products rather than stories?

Whatever the case may be, the Deadpool & Wolverine hype train has more than succeeded in its task to convince us that this is the movie we’ve all been waiting for. It’s long since been on course to be the crown jewel of the 2024 blockbuster landscape, but if it can deliver on its promise of injecting life back into the MCU? Well, we may just default to using “Marvel Jesus” as Deadpool’s main moniker.

So mark July 26 on your calendars, folks, because, as the kids say, we are so back.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy