The Josh Brolin controversy, explained

Jonathan Majors isn't the first Marvel villain to get in trouble with the law.

After Jonathan Majors was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment, Marvel Studios announced they would no longer work with the star, whom the MCU had previously been all-in on as their latest villain, Kang. Before Kang, the primary MCU foe was Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

The Thanos storyline concluded in Avengers: Endgame, and before that, Brolin played the big purple bad guy in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, 10 years after Brolin’s domestic abuse controversy, in 2004, involving Brolin’s ex-wife, Diane Lane, according to The New York Times.

Based on Marvel Studios’ response to Majors’ convictions and the fact they hired Brolin with that arrest on his record and continued to work with him raises the question: Is there a double standard at play?

Brolin was arrested on charges of spousal battery

In 2004, police were called to the Los Angeles home of Josh Brolin and his then-wife, Diane Lane. Lane called the police but declined to press charges. Brolin was still arrested, however, on an arrest-first-ask-questions-later policy on police calls involving domestic battery. Lane later called the incident a misunderstanding. Brolin was released on $20,000 bail. He was never convicted of a crime, Entertainment Weekly reported.

In 2018, Brolin told The New York Times, referring to what happened:

“God, I’ve never been so careful with my words. Ever. Maybe in all 50 years. And there’s no reason for me to be other than there’s no explaining it. Do you know what I mean? The only person who can explain that would be Diane, and she’s chosen not to, so I’m O.K. with that.”

Brolin’s controversy was pre-#Metoo

So, in the end, Marvel Studios may have continued to work with Brolin because the case never went to trial, charges were dropped, and he was convicted — all crucial legal points to consider. In cases of domestic abuse and assault, however, Hollywood’s zero-tolerance policy is another matter. Perhaps Marvel’s decision to hire and continue to work with Brolin but fire Majors — who was tried and convicted — is less a double standard but an indication that Hollywood, post-#Metoo, has finally learned its lesson.