The MCU ‘Loki’ timeline probably tells us where Mobius’ wife is and why he’s a struggling single father

This week’s Loki finally spilled the beans on what Mobius’ original life on the timeline was. And yes, there are jet skis. Or, if you want to get precise about it (as Mobius himself would no doubt insist) these are personal watercraft, some of which are the Kawasaki brand “Jet Ski”.

But it’s not all good times for Mobius, whose real name appears to be “Don”. While he seems to be living his personal watercraft-based dream there’s trouble at home. He’s a single father to two sons, Kevin and Sean, and Kevin appears to be a budding pyromaniac. Mobius also mentions his wife is “long gone”

So, where is she?

The year is the key

Screengrab via Disney Plus

We can’t say for sure, though the title card for the Mobius scenes informs us that they take place in 2022. This is one year before the events of Avengers: Endgame, meaning it takes place during Thanos’ Snap. While there’s no direct evidence in the episode, setting it in this year seems like a strong indication to us that Mobius’ wife was snapped away, leaving him to raise his sons alone.

Similarly, the Snap may also show us why Mobius’ ‘Piranha Powersports’ business isn’t doing so well. First up, half of the world’s population being dusted means there are half as many people interested in personal watercraft (and personal watercraft accessories). Plus, what with everyone gloomy and traumatized, perhaps there just isn’t the appetite for skimming across the waves with the wind in your hair.

Is a reunion coming?

Screengrab via Disney Plus

If Mobius’ wife was snapped away then she may be returning quite soon, as the Hulk’s own reverse snap is on the way. Mobius has been adamant throughout season 2 that he doesn’t want to know anything about his former life, so if he discovers he has two children (and two personal watercraft in his garage) he’ll inevitably be torn about whether to be a father or a dimension-hopping TVA agent.

However, it pans out we just want Mobius to have a happy ending. The guy has more than fulfilled his obligations to the TVA by now and deserves some happiness, preferably aboard the personal watercraft he loves so much.