What is the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ runtime?

With a year that seems to be flying by, the end of July will be on our doorsteps before we know it, and with it the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s lone bastion of 2024 in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Until that day, many questions will be begged; is the film really going to pull a Marvel Jesus and lead the Feigeverse to salvation? What are the implications of this influx of legacy mutants into the MCU? When will Cassandra Nova rear her head again (because if she’s a one-off villain, riots will ensue)? What could possibly await in the inevitable mid- and post-credits scenes when the whole movie is the most unprecedented cameo-fest as is?

All this and more will be answered in due time. Speaking of, how much time will we be spending with Wade and Logan over the course of their feature-length teamup?

How long is Deadpool & Wolverine?

While there’s no official confirmation on Deadpool & Wolverine‘s runtime as of yet, the popular scuttlebutt making its rounds on the web is that the film will clock in at just over two hours, which is a strong educated guess just as much as it’s a rumor.

Indeed, of the 33 released films within the MCU, 21 of them range between two hours and two-and-a-half hours, with just eight running for under two hours, and the remaining four (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Eternals, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Avengers: Endgame) either meeting or exceeding two-and-a-half hour runtimes. Suffice to say, then, that even though Deadpool & Wolverine‘s length isn’t officially confirmed, we can probably rest easy in the assumption that we’re in for 120+ minutes of red and yellow spandex in our faces.

Deadpool & Wolverine slices and dices into theaters on July 26.

