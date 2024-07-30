Deadpool & Wolverine may not quite be the MCU messiah that so many of us pegged it as (in many ways, it mutated the franchise’s problems to an almost unrecognizable degree), but it’s having an absolute blast at the box office all the same, just like Feige and company drew it up.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, the marketing campaign has paid off tenfold, with the foul-mouthed, gore-soaked buddy comedy having roped in over $444 million at the time of writing. In other words, we the people are enabling Marvel Studios to a degree that we really shouldn’t be at this point, and yet, a fair chunk of us will probably still hold out the highest hopes for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

First Steps is, of course, unique in that it will be a period piece of sorts, with the setting being that of a retro-futuristic 1960s. As for the “when” of Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s not nearly that cool.

What year does Deadpool & Wolverine take place in?

Image via Marvel Studios

The involvement of the Time Variance Authority and the Void makes an exact answer a bit tricky, but for the sake of convenience, Deadpool & Wolverine takes place in 2024. Wade’s interview at Avengers Tower takes place in 2018, and the events of his and Logan’s team-up take place six years later.

With rough regard to the chronological MCU timeline, this would mean that Deadpool & Wolverine takes place before the likes of Secret Invasion, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Thor: Love and Thunder. In other words, maybe Deadpool & Wolverine didn’t continue the MCU’s problems so much as he began them, but now isn’t the time to unpack those nuances; it would just be a headache for everyone involved.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in cinemas.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy