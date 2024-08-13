Will Mephisto finally enter the MCU in ‘Agatha All Along?’

Up next on the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s sparse 2024 calendar is Agatha All Along, the Kathryn Hahn-led dark fantasy miniseries that boasts the distinction of having the most annoyingly gimmicky marketing backbone yet. Yes, Feige, we get it, it was never Coven of Chaos, it was never House of Harkness, but it was Agatha All Along, just like the song from WandaVision that the internet fell in love with. I bet you’re pleased as punch with that one.

Speaking of WandaVision, Agatha All Along marks the return of Jac Schaeffer to the showrunner’s chair (Schaeffer spearheaded WandaVision, which is still quite easily one of the franchise’s most incredible shows), and the idiosyncratic nature of Agatha All Along‘s trailers suggest that we could be in for quite a victory here.

Of course, as we saw with Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s no victory in Marvel’s eyes unless you satisfy the cameo/setup quotient in the eyes of fans, and considering so many were convinced that Mephisto would appear in WandaVision, could the very suitable setting of Agatha All Along finally be his MCU debut?

Will Mephisto appear in Agatha All Along?

There’s been no official confirmation of Mephisto for Agatha All Along, even if that’s hardly proof of his absence. And for those of you wondering if that hellish demon at the end of the trailer is Mephisto, that entrance is entirely unbecoming of a villain of Mephisto’s pedigree, and there’s no way we’d be able to take him seriously with those hand-wings.

Moreover, Mephisto is reportedly due to appear in Ironheart, with the character strongly alleged to be the true identity of Sacha Baron Cohen’s character. Cohen’s involvement itself is something Marvel has been playing coy on, but it appears we can count on his appearance at this point.

While that doesn’t necessarily mean we can count on him being Mephisto, it does seem more likely that Ironheart will be his entry point into the franchise. And while Agatha All Along would make more sense for him as a debut, the tonal differences between Ironheart and Agatha All Along would make that transition to Ironheart a bit jarring. But then, that’s assuming that he’s even in Ironheart.

The final answer, then, is that no one well and truly knows if Mephisto will be in Agatha All Along, Ironheart, or even anything before Avengers: Secret Wars, and frankly, we shouldn’t be worrying ourselves about that. Kicking back and hoping that Agatha All Along turns out to be as good a show as it seems is a much better use of one’s time.

Agatha All Along premieres its first two episodes on Disney Plus on Sept. 18. The series will run for nine episodes.

