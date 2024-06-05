Despite the best efforts of Morbius and Madame Web, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe still seems to have a sizeable amount of gas in the tank, and its next stop is Venom: The Last Dance, the third and final solo outing for the perennially famished symbiote.

As the main protagonist of the SSU (which is to say, his films are the only ones in the franchise that could arguably be classified as something other than a complete faceplant), Venom has a reputation to uphold here and at this point, it’s just a matter of crossing the finish line before everyone’s attention is inevitably turned to the MCU, where a piece of the Venom symbiote still shuffles in the shadows.

In any case, The Last Dance will mark five films in the SSU, and for a franchise that has the word “Spider-Man” in it, the amount of double-downing it does to exclude him only seems to increase with every passing feature.

Will Spider-Man be in Venom: The Last Dance?

We’ll probably only know the definitive answer when The Last Dance releases in theaters, but you can almost certainly count Spidey out of this particular tango. The fact that Spider-Man has never appeared in this continuity sans the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene (which absolutely doesn’t count) leads us to believe that that’s going to be the running theme for this villain-centric shared universe right up until it breathes its last breath.

And sure, Madame Web may have shown us a baby Peter Parker – who would now be the appropriate web-slinging age for The Last Dance – but that film was set in a different universe and anyway, the SSU takes its continuity about as seriously as everything else about its films, so that theory isn’t even worth a grain of salt.

Venom: The Last Dance will hit theaters on Oct. 25, 2024.

