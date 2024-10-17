Yeah, Dolly Parton appearing in a Marvel project was the actual last thing we thought 2024 would bring ⏤ yet here we are

Every episode of Agatha All Along reveals another fascinating piece of the Agatha puzzle. While she features in the Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) episode sparingly, the presence of Kathryn Hahn’s character is felt throughout.

A witch in the era of the Salem Witch Trials, it is no exaggeration to say that Agatha has been around for a long time. Viewers may still have questions about the whereabouts of her son, Nicholas Scratch, but one thing is not up for debate. It certainly seems like Agatha was the inspiration behind Dolly Parton’s landmark banger, “Jolene.” In a blink-and-you-‘ll-miss-it moment, Billy scours the internet to find any clues to his missing brother, landing briefly on a news clipping from the ’70s.

Going by the details Dolly Parton listed in her song, Agatha fits the bill. We can all understand how Agatha can take anyone’s man. According to Billy’s internet search, Jolene was just one of many monikers that Agatha took in her centuries of existence. It also gives credence to what exactly the witch’s many crimes were over the years.

Viewers are given no exact answer as to why Agatha’s mother tried to kill her in the Salem days. Only that she was “born evil.” Billy spots many indicators of this, with Agatha seducing Dolly Parton’s husband on the low end of the spectrum. She also is implied to be responsible for the death of 32 people during the famous Hindenberg crash.

Oh, Jolene.

Only the sole survivor of the Witch’s Road could do such a thing.

Agatha All Along episode 6 offers more juicy details

Episode 6, “Familiar by Thy Side” answers the questions fans have been waiting half a season for. It finally confirms what many of us figured out, which is that Teen is Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) son. This reveal wasn’t too surprising after the Funko reveal, but what was surprising was the way Billy made his way back into the MCU. Because while Teen is Billy Maximoff, he also isn’t.

The flashback-heavy episode shows how Billy made his way to the Witch’s Road with Agatha as his tutor. When the episode opens, it focuses on the bar mitzvah of William Kaplan. Played by Locke, he enjoys a festive celebration of becoming a man before his life is tragically cut short. William dies in a car accident at the exact moment Wanda’s Hex starts to go haywire. WandaVision viewers will remember Wanda’s sons Tommy and Billy started to disintegrate but it turns out, the latter’s essence went somewhere else. Billy merges with the dead body of William, becoming an amalgamation of the two — even though this erases the events of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness.

So starts Billiam’s journey to find out who he is. Three years later he finally learns that Agatha was a famous witch and trapped in a spell. Maybe if he releases her and takes her on the Witch’s Road, he can revitalize his other half: Tommy.

Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) still have mysterious statuses in the MCU. Wanda appears to be dead but as the Scarlet Witch, there’s probably a way out of that. Viewers haven’t seen Vision since he disappeared in the WandaVision finale. That leaves Tommy who may have the answer to what Billy is missing. With the rest of the coven dead — and Rio (Aubrey Plaza) suspiciously missing, all Billy and Agatha have is each other. The last half of the season is primed to have an even windier journey as the two witches continue their journey down the road.

