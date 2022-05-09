All the MCU Movies you need to watch before ‘Doctor Strange 2’

As ‘Multiverse of Madness’ weekend comes to a close, we have a list of what you actually need to watch in order to understand the movie.

The multiverse is officially open! Ever since the epicness that was Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and now it’s finally here. Some fans are more lax than others, though, and don’t watch every single Marvel project, while others are simply going to see the movie with no previous knowledge as a favor to a friend. So for these audience members, we’ve come up with a list of Marvel projects that you need to watch before going to see the movie.

Doctor Strange (2016)

First up, of course, is the first Doctor Strange movie. This will provide all of the background for Doctor Stephen Strange as a character as well as his powers, where they come from, and how they “work.” This movie also introduces us to Christine Palmer (played by Rachel McAdams), who comes back in Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision (2021)

Disney Plus’ first MCU series, WandaVision, is an essential precursor to Multiverse of Madness, seeing as Wanda is set to play a big part in the movie. If you haven’t seen the series yet, it’s time to start watching. This will show Wanda and Vision and explain how they end up where they are as of Multiverse of Madness time.

Loki (2021)

Loki is another important Marvel series to watch, as the finale shows the multiverse being opened and has some explanations of how it could potentially work. You also come to understand the significance and mechanics of variants, which is something that plays a big role in Multiverse of Madness.

What If…? (2021)

Another Disney Plus series that needs watching is What If…? In reality, you only need to watch a specific episode, however telling you which episode could potentially involve spoilers for a cameo in Multiverse of Madness. So, SPOILER WARNING AHEAD!

The most important episode that you watch is the first one, “What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?”

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Lastly, it’s highly important that you watch or rewatch the latest Spider-Man film, which was released back in December. It explains what Doctor Strange has to do with the multiverse, and how he came to be involved.

Of course it’s ideal that you watch all of the MCU projects up to this one to get everyone’s entire story, but these are what you’ll need to at least understand what’s going on.