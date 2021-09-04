1 Character In Shang-Chi Has MCU Fans Going Crazy

If you haven’t seen Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings yet then turn back now, because we’re heading deep into spoiler territory. For those that have had the chance to catch the 25th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’ll be fully aware that one returning character makes a much bigger impact than anybody could have predicted.

We are of course talking about Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery, who was only confirmed for the movie when he turned up at the world premiere. Most people figured that it would be a brief cameo to tie his fake Mandarin to Tony Leung’s Wenwu, but midway through Shang-Chi it becomes clear that the washed-up actor is a full-blown supporting player.

As you can see from the reactions below, the internet has been going wild over Kingsley’s shockingly expanded presence in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which sees him having befriended a creature named Morris while in captivity, before he tags along with Simu Liu’s title hero and Awkwafina’s Katy as they head to the mysterious village of Ta Lo.

Shang-Chi might be my new fave marvel movie

– cool fights

– cute mythical creatures

– Wong is into illegal cage fighting

– Trevor Slattery is fucking back September 3, 2021

I WAS NOT EXPECTING TREVOR SLATTERY TO SHOW UP BUT OMG IM SO GLAD HE DID AND WONG OMG — sophie saw shang-chi (@quakesclara) September 3, 2021

Shang-chi was fantastic! So many great surprises and a good plot 🔥 (keep an eye on Trevor and Morris: by far my favorite part of the movie ❤😂) pic.twitter.com/QKRDjmAdCb September 4, 2021

Hands down no room for debate, best characters aside from Shang-Chi are Trevor and Morris, absolutely phenomenal https://t.co/ksAON0NwZ3 — Jory Renkins (@Roryj97) September 4, 2021

my mans wong and trevor slattery really stole the show for me i gotta say — emma ✰ SAW SHANG-CHI (@iBiteKoushi) September 3, 2021

Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery in Shang-Chi was absolutely hilarious 🤣🤣🤣 love when he was wearing a Liverpool scarf too 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 #ShangChi #Marvel — Michael Attaliotis (@MAttaliotis95) September 4, 2021

Simu Liu as Shang-chi & Awkwafina as Katy were brilliant, definitely one of my fav mcu pairing, they work really well.



Xu Wenwu, Ying Li , Xu Xialing ,Ying Nan ,even Razer Fist, loved all of them. Trevor Slattery was such a treat😂🙌 — Carol ४ SHANG-CHI♡ (@carolxloki) September 4, 2021

Trevor may be clean and sober having spent the last seven years imprisoned, performing one-man shows for the Ten Rings at Wenwu’s compound, but the guy clearly isn’t all there. At least he’s got the wherewithal to remain a true thespian right until the very end, though, playing dead with Morris so they don’t get devoured by the Dweller-in-Darkness and his minions, which sets him up to potentially return in a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel.