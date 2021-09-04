1 Character In Shang-Chi Has MCU Fans Going Crazy
If you haven’t seen Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings yet then turn back now, because we’re heading deep into spoiler territory. For those that have had the chance to catch the 25th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’ll be fully aware that one returning character makes a much bigger impact than anybody could have predicted.
We are of course talking about Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery, who was only confirmed for the movie when he turned up at the world premiere. Most people figured that it would be a brief cameo to tie his fake Mandarin to Tony Leung’s Wenwu, but midway through Shang-Chi it becomes clear that the washed-up actor is a full-blown supporting player.
As you can see from the reactions below, the internet has been going wild over Kingsley’s shockingly expanded presence in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which sees him having befriended a creature named Morris while in captivity, before he tags along with Simu Liu’s title hero and Awkwafina’s Katy as they head to the mysterious village of Ta Lo.
Trevor may be clean and sober having spent the last seven years imprisoned, performing one-man shows for the Ten Rings at Wenwu’s compound, but the guy clearly isn’t all there. At least he’s got the wherewithal to remain a true thespian right until the very end, though, playing dead with Morris so they don’t get devoured by the Dweller-in-Darkness and his minions, which sets him up to potentially return in a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel.