1 Scene In Shang-Chi Has MCU Fans Going Crazy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings may have only premiered yesterday, but it’s been dominating the online discourse ever since, so this is your spoiler warning before we delve into the nitty gritty of Destin Daniel Cretton’s martial arts fantasy blockbuster.

For two-thirds of its running time, Shang-Chi is relatively grounded within the context of the MCU. There’s a hero that’s turned his back on destiny who gets drawn back into the life he’d sworn to leave behind, with the requisite mysticism thrown in via Tony Leung’s Wenwu and the titular artifact he’s worn on his wrists for a thousand years.

Up to a point, we’re lulled into a false sense of suspicion that the third act is going to culminate in a one-on-one scrap between Shang-Chi and Wenwu, while the warriors of Ta Lo battle the forces of the Ten Rings on the ground. That’s true to a certain extent, at least until the Great Protector and the Dweller-in-Darkness show up and turn the climactic action sequence into a full-blown fantasy epic with dragons and demons.

As you can see from the reactions below, fans were not expecting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to take such a wild detour so late in the game, but they were totally on board with it nonetheless.

That fight scene on the bus in Shang-Chi is definitely one of my favorite marvel scenes of all time. pic.twitter.com/NdKZbFpTH5 — Hector ➐ (@_hectichector) September 3, 2021

Saw Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings this evening and really enjoyed it. Bus scene by far my favorite part. pic.twitter.com/Fek6udgQIL September 4, 2021

Saw Shang-Chi at an AMC in Linden, NJ. Pretty damn crowded. Fun movie. Bus action scene was excellent. #ShangChi #AMC pic.twitter.com/bHXrg8lmzs — Albert Koleba (@AEKoleba) September 4, 2021

The choreography on Shang-Chi… 👏 Some of the best fights in the MCU. The bus scene 😱 — Alex Dixon (@Abcmsaj) September 4, 2021

Shang-Chi was fire. It had the best hand to hand combat scenes in the entire MCU (no exaggeration).His backstory was great. The movie did an amazing job at showing his agility, dude was on go at all times, the Bus scene and the scaffolding scene were my favorite& I give it a 9/10 pic.twitter.com/muYpXdc9bj — Killakunai (@ScxrletSpeedsta) September 4, 2021

Shang-chi parkouring through poles in the bus and on the building is so satisfying to watch — SIMU LIU OBJECTIFICATION ACCOUNT (@seandtang) September 4, 2021

Fell in love with #Shangchi Bus Fight Sequence , not just for the stunt choreography and Jacki Chan vibes 😜 but for this catchy soundtrack … #RunIt by DJ Snake, Rick Ross, Rich Brianhttps://t.co/55DerGtyX9 — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) September 4, 2021

Great history and insight in @FitzTheReporter story.

BTW, sa #shangchi and the bus Accion sequence is phenomenal, a must see 🎥,

Love that my city is part of this narrative 🌉@KQEDnewshttps://t.co/TnifyyqbnG — Maria Peña (@soytapatia) September 4, 2021

loved that bus fight sequence in shang-chi, the song matched the choreography — maya (@donottrustxy) September 4, 2021

This is so awesome! SHANG-CHI was only released theatrically! This is a huge win for theatres and cinema in-general. Easily one of my favorite Marvel films. Incredible action, characters and heart. Gorgeous score and a great soundtrack. That bus fight is absolutely insane! ❤️🎥🎞 https://t.co/JsD5YJsCn0 — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) September 4, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photos Tease An Action-Packed Ride 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Dweller-in-Darkness might even end up tying Shang-Chi to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, given that the demon hails from the same dimension as Sorcerer Supreme villain Nightmare, but it’s fair to say that nobody expected a monstrous tentacled beast trying to suck the soul out of a dragon capping off the movie.