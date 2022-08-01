10 best Disney musicals, ranked

Everyone loves a good Disney musical — they’re classics. Ever since 1937 and the release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney has constantly been pushing out new musical movies for each generation to enjoy and learn to love. They’ve gone above and beyond with characters, stories and most importantly, songs. From record-breaking tunes like ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ to classic love songs like ‘If I Never Knew You’, Disney is in its element when making musicals. The question is though, which is the best? While it’s hard to choose just one, we’ve come up with the 10 of the best and are ready to share our thoughts.

10. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast is one of the Disney classics with Belle being one of Disney’s official princesses. She, as well as the movie itself, are beloved by many. In 2017, Disney even put Beauty and the Beast through a live-action remake that starred Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as Belle and the Beast, respectfully. With songs by Alan Menken, Beauty and the Beast has multiple memorable songs such as ‘Belle’, ‘Gaston’ and, of course, ‘Be Our Guest.’

9. Aladdin (1992)

Another official Disney princess is Jasmine from the wonderful Aladdin. Alan Menken is also responsible for the hit music in this movie, including ‘Friend Like Me’, ‘One Jump Ahead’ and ‘A Whole New World.’ Aladdin is the story of a street rat turned prince with the help of his newfound friend, the Genie. In the end though, you realize that Aladdin had a princely personality all along and that Jasmine loved him even without the disguise. It’s a sweet story with great music, all the things needed to make a stand-out musical.

8. The Little Mermaid (1989)

The story of The Little Mermaid is of Ariel, King Triton’s daughter, and her longing to be a part of the human world. After saving a handsome prince, she yearns for a life on land with him and when her father won’t give it to her, she’s forced to go to Ursula, the sea witch, to get what she wants. The Little Mermaid also has music by Alan Menken and has some of Disney’s most iconic cinematography of any Disney-helmed flick. It’s an iconic musical with an iconic soundtrack.

7. Tangled (2010)

In 2010, Disney switched to a new 3D style of animation with Tangled. Following the adventure of a naive princess and a thief, Tangled grew a massive following thanks to its fun characters and stunning 3D scenery. Tangled‘s most popular song, ‘I See the Light’ has a backdrop of floating lanterns surrounding the kingdom and its surrounding lake. It’s truly gorgeous and one of the most memorable scenes from any Disney musical.

6. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

A less well-known but just as noteworthy Disney musical is The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Based on Victor Hugo’s novel of the same name, this is a toned-down version of the story. It’s still just as breathtaking though, especially with Alan Menken’s music added to the plot. The songs ‘Out There’ and ‘Hellfire’ are constantly on repeat because of the gorgeous orchestrations and haunting melody behind them. It’s a more dramatic and mature Disney musical, but it’s incredible all the same.

5. Mulan (1998)

A fan-favorite Disney musical has to be Mulan, who just so happens to be many peoples’ favorite Disney princess as well. Mulan follows a young woman who disguises herself as a man to keep her father from going to war in his sickly state. In the end, she brings honor and glory to her family and also all of China. Disney did a live action remake of this movie as well, however they took out the musical aspects and changed the plot around. The animated version, though, keeps its spot on the best Disney musicals list.

4. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

The last movie to be animated in the traditional Disney style was The Princess and the Frog, which came out in 2009. This movie follows young Tiana, a waitress in New Orleans who dreams of opening her own restaurant. However, after Tiana kisses a frog at a ball, her world — and this fairytale — turn upside down when she herself becomes a frog. The music is very jazzy and telling of the 1920’s. Tiana’s anthem, ‘Almost There’ is inspiring for anyone working towards their dreams and goals, and because that’s the heart of this musical, it’s a great one.

3. The Lion King (1994)

When Sir Elton John works on the music for a Disney movie, it’s bound to be good. The Lion King is a perfect example of that. Elton John and Tim Rice worked together on the score for this Disney classic and really outdid themselves with hits like ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ and ‘Hakuna Matata’. Even if you’re not the biggest Disney fan, you’ve at least seen, and most likely enjoyed, The Lion King.

2. Encanto (2021)

Disney’s most recent musical was Encanto, which released during winter 2021. With songs by Lin Manuel-Miranda, Encanto follows young Mirabel as she struggles with being the only member of her family without a magical gift. It explores themes of generational trauma and family bonds, which are deep issues for a Disney movie to go into. Encanto is also responsible for ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno,’ which beat Frozen‘s ‘Let It Go’ on the charts.

1. Hercules (1997)

Finally, we come to Disney’s Hercules, which has taken the top spot for best Disney musical. Based on Greek mythology, Hercules follows a young man of the same name who must prove himself to the Gods to reclaim his place among his father, Zeus, on Mount Olympus. Along the way, we meet other fun characters and hear their stories through brilliant songs by Alan Menken. Backdropping the movie are the muses, Goddesses of the arts and proclaimers of heroes, who sing throughout the movie as a form of narration and Disney has never been better.