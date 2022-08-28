The 10 most beloved Tim Burton films

Tim Burton, the American artist and filmmaker, is known for his dark and strange yet fantastical and whimsical style. His movies encapsulate gothic fantasy and horror, which makes his brand original, memorable, and recognizable. As the director of 19 films and the producer of more, he has many notable projects under his belt, such as the ones in the following list. Each film has a beguiling plot, ominous atmosphere, and dark themes. So grab some popcorn, your friends and family, and enjoy these 10 best Tim Burton movies.

10. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

When Ichabod Crane travels to Sleepy Hollow to investigate the death via decapitation of three people, he finds that the perpetrator is the infamous phantom known as The Headless Horseman. But when Ichabod begins to uncover the mystery, he finds that it goes far beyond simple murder and that Sleepy Hollow holds many chilling secrets.

The film has a surreal style that characterizes most of Tim Burton’s movies and a dark, ominous atmosphere. And while the movie still holds some comedic touches, such as the ridiculous comic book-like bright red blood, the mysterious opening and ending will leave you intrigued and not a bit unsettled.

9. Batman (1989)

A reign of terror befalls Gotham City after The Joker, a notorious supervillain who fell into a vat of chemicals, begins tormenting the city’s inhabitants. Luckily, a new hero named Batman rises to protect Gotham and battle the plague of crime. Simultaneously, reporter Vicki Vale is investigating Batman for a news angle and engages in a relationship with billionaire Bruce Wayne, Batman’s everyday persona.

With two terrific actors, Michael Keaton as Batman and Jack Nicholson as The Joker, stunning visuals, and a story that draws you in, it’s enough to hold your attention throughout as you follow the Caped Crusader through his adventures as The Batman.

8. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

After being falsely accused of a crime, barber Benjamin Barker must leave London, his beautiful wife Lucy, and his lovely child, Johanna. After 15 years, he returns to London under the false identity of Sweeney Todd and seeks revenge against Judge Turpin, the corrupt man who accused him of the crime. There, he meets the widow Mrs. Lovett, the owner of a meat pie shop, opens a barber business above her store, and begins a criminal rampage against those who caused his suffering.

This musical is beguiling, unsettling, and unusual. And while it has some unnerving themes, including murder and cannibalism, it’s also a romantic story with a hauntingly beautiful essence.

7. Batman Returns (1992)

Bruce Wayne returns as Batman to stop two villains in Gotham City. When the Penguin, a deformed supervillain, and the wealthy businessman Max Shreck team up to terrorize Gotham, a new vigilante known as Catwoman also emerges and seeks revenge on Shreck.

The film is a thrill from start to finish. Indeed, very few movies can match the success of their predecessors, but Batman Returns proves a spectacular movie in its own right. It has something for everyone, including satire, drama, and plenty of action.

6. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Charlie is a young, impoverished boy who has a streak of good luck when he finds a golden ticket in a chocolate bar. This golden ticket is one of five in existence and will allow him and five other children into the factory of an eccentric chocolatier known as Willy Wonka. However, once in the chocolate factory, not everything goes according to plan.

This dazzling film is full of fun, goofy humor, and a quirky story. However, it also has a dark charm that creates a marvelous juxtaposition between its whimsical qualities and peculiar characteristics.

5. Corpse Bride (2005)

In a late 1800s Victorian village, Victor Van Dort and Victoria Everglot are set to marry by their parents, who want to combine the families to secure prestige and fortune. However, when the wedding rehearsal goes poorly, Victor runs into the woods, where he is determined to practice his vows and make good on his promise to marry Victoria. But after a series of events, he finds himself married to Emily instead, a Corpse Bride. Now Victor must choose between two brides, the living Victoria and the unliving Emily.

The film has an intense portrayal of love, betrayal, hate, and death. It also boasts a wonderful soundtrack by Danny Elfman. Some parts will make you smile, and others will make you tear up as you follow the experience of Victor, Victoria, and the Corpse Bride.

4. Beetlejuice (1988)

When Adam and Barbara are killed in a car accident, they enter the afterlife in less-than-ideal conditions. In their dead state, they’re stuck in their former home, which wouldn’t be a problem if it weren’t for the Deetz family, who move in, redecorate, and shake up their peaceful afterlives. After the couple attempt to scare away the Deetzes to no avail, they call on the help of Betelgeuse, a self-proclaimed bio-exorcist, to get the family out. However, Betelgeuse has plans of his own, and Adam and Barbara find that they bit off more than they can chew.

With subtle offensive humor, a kooky storyline, and engaging performances by the cast, Tim Burton worked magic in this film that makes for a great movie night with friends or family.

3. Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Pee-wee Herman is a cartoonish, child-like character who goes on the adventure of his life when his beloved bicycle is stolen by his nemesis Francis Buxton. He then sets off on a cross-country trek to recover it.

The movie is outrageously funny, and with a likable main character, it is one of Tim Burton’s earliest hits. It’s a film appropriate for both children and adults and has a bizarre cast of characters and an otherworldly feel.

2. Frankenweenie (2012)

When young Victor’s dog Sparky dies tragically after being hit by a car, Victor decides to bring him back to life, Frankenstein’s monster-style. However, when the undead pet wreaks havoc on Victor’s neighbors, Victor must convince those around him that Sparky is still the faithful, good-hearted dog he was before.

This black and white stop-motion film is an enjoyable, original tribute to Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. It’s an adorable tale of loyalty and friendship.

1. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Edward, the creation of a great inventor, is an artificially constructed man who leads a solitary life in a castle at the top of a hill. Alas, before his creator could finish making Edward’s hands, he died tragically, leaving Edward with a pair of metal scissors for his hands instead. But when a kind suburban lady named Peg discovers him, she welcomes him into her home. At first, the community welcomes him and his scissorhands, but eventually, things worsen.

This is a dark tale about a creature who only wanted to fit in. It’s in this film that you can genuinely sense Tim Burton’s style. It’s a haunting story and an analysis of the good and bad in humanity. And the main message – to be true to yourself – is a prominent and repeating theme in many of Burton’s works.