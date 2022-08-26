Around the world, DCEU fans want to see their favorite heroes take the big screen. That fan support has helped Warner Bros./Warner Bros. Discovery earn some amazing numbers. As the DCEU continues to grow, new heroes and villains are being introduced to fans with each film, which brings in the dollars. Of all DC’s blockbusters, which ones made the biggest impact at the box office? Here are the 10 highest-grossing DCEU movies, according to IMDB.

10. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

While not a mortal herself, Diana Prince lives a very common and typical life in the middle of mortals in the 1980s. In order to maintain her secret identity and hide her powers, she spends her days curating ancient artifacts. However, this all changes when Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah appear, a villainess who has an insane level of both agility and strength, making it quite the battle for Diana. The movie ended up grossing $164 million worldwide.

9. The Suicide Squad (2021)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Sending innocent people to do impossible missions is one of the toughest things that the government can do. So instead of that, the government decided that they should send some of the world’s nastiest and toughest supercriminals around to do the missions. Thus, the Suicide Squad was born. The sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, the roster included Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn and others. Their mission was to infiltrate the island nation of Corto Maltese and shut down the mysterious “Project Starfish.” To keep the criminals in check, bombs were put in their heads that would detonate should they misbehave. This movie ended up grossing over $167.3 million worldwide despite being released the same day on HBO Max.

8. Birds of Prey (2020)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Speaking of Harley Quinn, she and the Joker had quite the breakup back in the day. In Birds of Prey, without Joker’s protection, she became the main target of one of the most notorious crime bosses, Black Mask. That bullseye also extended to his number two, Victor Zsasz, as well as every other criminal in the city at that time. However, Harley would find some allies in Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya. This movie ended up grossing over $201.9 million worldwide.

7. Shazam! (2019)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Being a kid, we all grow up with the hope that we could maybe one day have superpowers and save the world. That dream became a reality for Billy Batson, a 14 year old who, with one word, became the adult superhero living the dream that we all wanted as kids. Billy still has the mind of a teenager, so naturally, he shows off his powers. He needs to be careful though, as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana wants Billy’s magic for himself. This movie grossed over $366 million worldwide.

6. Justice League (2017)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

After a newfound respect for Superman after Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman a new threat looming. After getting Wonder Woman on board, the two recruit Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman to help them save the world. However, with what one would think is a dream team, it might unfortunately not be in enough time with an event that could be the end of the world as we know it. This movie grossed over $657.9 million worldwide.

5. Man of Steel (2013)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

After the destruction of his home planet of Krypton, Clark Kent is sent to Earth and raised on a farm. Clark had some of the most amazing abilities and skills that nobody else on Earth had, but he needed to be very careful and selective for whenever he used his powers. When the last survivors of Krypton come to terraform Earth, it is up to Superman to save the day. In all, Man of Steel grossed over $668 million worldwide.

4. Suicide Squad (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Killer Croc, Captain Boomerang, and other villains-turned-assets made up the DCEU’s first Suicide Squad. Will Smith leads the team as Enchantress wreaks havoc. The film also shows how Harley Quinn and the Joker met and sets up part of the storyline for Birds of Prey. This movie ended grossed $746.8 million worldwide.

3. Wonder Woman (2017)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Before she became Wonder Woman, Princess Diana of the Amazons was being trained as a fierce warrior of the magical island, Themyscira. After having never left her home before, she is convinced that her powers are much needed. There is a threat looming around the world that has the potential to destroy it. She leaves her home for the first time in an attempt to protect the world while also realizing her full potential as a hero and warrior. Worldwide, Wonder Woman grossed over $821.8 million.

2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

After Metropolis was destroyed following Man of Steel‘s epic finale, the citizens of the city and the world feel hopeless and confused. The battle between Superman and Zod was such a terrible tragedy that it left one of comics’ most iconic cities in ruins. As a result, Batman now sees Superman as a threat to all of humanity. As the Dark Knight gears up for war against the most powerful being on the planet, Lex Luthor begins scheming and pits the two against one another. In total, BVS earned over $873.6 million worldwide.

1. Aquaman (2018)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Atlantis was once one of the most respected and powerful civilizations. However, it is now underwater. King Orm is preparing to an assault against the land dwellers, but first he will have to go through his half-brother, Aquaman. Being an origin story, Arthur Curry isn’t ready for the fight, so he goes to Vulko for help before setting his sights on the legendary Trident of Atlan. This will help him find his place as the true heir to the throne and give him the power to defeat Orm. Worldwide, Aquaman grossed more than $1.148 billion worldwide.